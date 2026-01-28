KPA Recommits to Dealer Safety and Compliance as a Dedicated Automotive Company

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA, the leading provider of automotive compliance and risk management software, today announced it would operate as a dedicated automotive-focused business as part of a strategic realignment. The move empowers KPA to best serve dealerships and auto-adjacent businesses with faster product development, dedicated industry expertise, and custom-built solutions specifically for the industry.

As regulatory, safety, financial, and data privacy risks continue to grow, this strategic move enables KPA to best serve its automotive customers, which include 40 of the top 50 dealer groups in the US. KPA will:

Continue to develop industry-standard compliance software for automotive organizations. With over 150 in-house compliance consultants, KPA helps organizations like Kniesel’s Collision and the Sewell Automotive group protect their business and eliminate risks.





Deepen industry expertise across sales, service, and operations. KPA’s award-winning library of over 400 training courses ensures automotive companies have the knowledge and tools to operate safely, compliantly, and effectively.





Accelerate product development tailored specifically to automotive needs. Over 15,000 dealerships trust KPA’s comprehensive solutions as they navigate OSHA guidelines, advertising laws, and cybersecurity regulations, like the FTC Safeguards Rule.





Wayne Curtis, who has been with KPA for over 22 years and brings 25 years of experience in providing compliance and risk services and solutions to the automotive industry, has been appointed as KPA's CEO.

“As a focused automotive organization, KPA is doubling down on helping automotive businesses operate more effectively and profitably,” said Curtis. “After two decades working side by side with dealership teams, I’ve seen firsthand how specialized expertise and smart solutions help organizations navigate regulatory challenges.”

Wayne will work alongside Adam Crowell, who was elevated to Chief Legal & Strategy Officer.

“KPA makes it easier for automotive dealerships, collision shops, and other auto-focused businesses to stay compliant by tailored technology and proactive guidance," said Crowell. “As we simplify the complex, dealers can focus on selling and servicing vehicles with confidence.”

The announcement follows a broader strategic realignment for KPA, which included the launch of Novara, a separate Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) software company for businesses in hazardous industries.

This February, meet the KPA team at booth 5133W at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas to learn how the new automotive-focused organization is helping dealers and automotive-adjacent businesses navigate compliance with confidence.

For more information on KPA, visit kpa.io .