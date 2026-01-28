WattEV Doubles Capacity, Adds Megawatt Chargers at its Busiest Depot to Meet Growth in Electric Truck Charging Demand

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading developer of electric truck charging depots supporting commercial zero-emission freight operations, begins 2026 with increased high-speed charging capacity and an expanded number of charging ports at its busiest electric truck charging depot, located in San Bernardino, Calif.

The San Bernardino truck charging depot will now be able to charge up to 200 electric trucks per day while offering megawatt charging capability for trucks compatible with MCS standards. This volume compares to what a traditional diesel truck stop would service in a day.

“WattEV’s vertically integrated approach is what truly sets us apart in the charging and fleet electrification sector,” said CEO Salim Youssefzadeh. “That model is now driving measurable results. At our San Bernardino depot, strong and sustained utilization – currently averaging approximately 700 MWh per month – has created the need to more than double the site’s capacity.”

In addition to providing charging for fleet operators, WattEV operates a fleet of trucks to deliver zero-emission transport services for shippers, offers Truck-as-a-Service as a turn-key solution for carriers and owner-operators, uses proprietary scheduling and routing software, and produces charging equipment using patented technologies.

The San Bernardino depot is located adjacent to the busy Interstate 215, one of Southern California’s busiest freight corridors between the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles complexes and Inland Empire freight distribution centers.

“With the expansion,” Youssefzadeh said, “we’ve added 30 additional CCS connectors and six MCS connectors, significantly increasing throughput and future-proofing the site for next-generation electric trucks. San Bernardino sits at the center of some of the most freight-dense corridors in the country, and scaling this depot enables us to support real-world fleet growth with reliable charging, dependable operations, and infrastructure designed for long-term, commercial deployment.”

The San Bernardino depot is now one of the largest commercial EV truck charging sites in the country, and is part of WattEV’s ever-expanding network of West Coast charging depots serving increasingly electrified freight movement.

The San Bernardino charging depot now has 11.5 MW of total charging capacity, 30 250kW CCS ports, and six 1.2MW MCS ports added to its existing 24 ports. WattEV expects 2026 to be a year of expansion for its entire charging network, which currently stretches from the Port of Long Beach to San Bernardino and north to Bakersfield.

The company has broken ground on an Oakland depot, part of its northern California network, and other depot projects north of Bakersfield on California State Route 99.

To accelerate the nation’s transition to zero-emission truck transport, WattEV provides zero-emission freight services for shippers through its transport operations, supported by its growing charging network. WattEV also offers TaaS access to Class 8 battery-electric trucks, reliable maintenance support, insurance and charging across WattEV’s entire network, all at a total cost of operation on par with diesel trucks.

About WattEV

WattEV is accelerating the transition to zero-emission freight transport across the United States. By integrating advanced technology and data-driven solutions, WattEV enables trucking companies and fleet operators to electrify their operations at scale. With a goal of deploying 12,000 electric heavy-duty trucks in California by 2030, WattEV is exceeding industry forecasts and driving the clean freight revolution. The company currently operates five charging depots, with 15 more under development, and aims to reach 100 operational depots by 2035.

