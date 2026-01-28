Connected Buildings Market to Witness 10.2% CAGR, Reaching $142.4 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Smart Infrastructure Grows - Microsoft, AWS, Huawei Technologies Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Building Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers extensive insights, covering global market size, regional shares, and detailed market trends. North America remains the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is slated for the fastest growth.



The connected building market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $87.65 billion in 2025 to $96.72 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This expansion is driven by the integration of building automation technologies, a rise in centralized facility monitoring, and the development of connected residential communities. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $142.4 billion at a CAGR of 10.2%, fueled by AI-driven building management, cloud-based automation platform expansion, and the adoption of predictive building analytics.

A significant driver of this growth is the increasing demand for energy-efficient systems. As energy prices rise, businesses and homeowners are prioritizing cost reduction and environmental impact mitigation through digital energy-saving solutions like smart HVAC systems and automated building controls. For instance, a 2022 report from Energy UK indicates that the need for energy efficiency projects will grow, with installations projected to reach a million annually by 2030. This trend highlights the crucial role of smart technologies in reducing energy waste and improving sustainability in connected buildings.

Companies in the market are increasingly focusing on sustainable building innovations to enhance efficiency and support urban development practices. In 2024, Schneider Electric launched a SMART buildings division aimed at promoting intelligent, energy-efficient solutions in alignment with sustainability goals. Similarly, in 2023, Johnson Controls expanded its digital building capabilities by acquiring FM Systems, enhancing workplace management software to improve efficiency and building performance.

Major players in the connected building market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Huawei Technologies, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Johnson Controls, Eaton Corporation, Delta Electronics, Legrand, Rockwell Automation, Advantech, Bosch, and Lutron Electronics.

However, the market faces challenges from global trade relations and tariffs impacting the cost of smart sensors, control systems, and other components, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. These tariffs are increasing project expenses and slowing adoption, although they also encourage regional innovation and localized supply chain development.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Solutions; Services

Technology Platform: IoT; Mobile Apps; AI & Machine Learning; Big Data; Edge Computing

Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

End-User: Manufacturing; IT & Telecom; BFSI; Healthcare; Residential

Subsegments:

Solutions: Energy Management; Lighting Control; HVAC; Security & Access Control; Building Automation; Data Analytics; IoT; Smart Metering; Fire Safety

Services: Consulting; Deployment & Integration; Managed; Support & Maintenance; Training; Professional; Cloud-Based

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historical and forecast data, competitor market shares, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $96.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $142.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

