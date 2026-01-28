Cultured Meat Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2033 | Market to Grow by Over $3,249 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global cultured meat market was valued at US$ 336.8 million in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 3,249.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 28.64% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The market’s robust growth is fundamentally anchored in two urgent global challenges: enhancing food security and mitigating the severe environmental impact of conventional livestock agriculture. Unlike fleeting consumer trends that may fluctuate with changing preferences, these systemic drivers reflect deeply rooted issues that demand long-term solutions. As the global population continues to rise, ensuring a reliable and sufficient food supply has become a critical priority. Cultivated meat and seafood offer a promising response by addressing inefficiencies inherent in traditional meat production, such as resource-intensive feed requirements, land use, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Beyond production efficiencies, the market’s momentum is also propelled by increasing ethical concerns surrounding animal welfare. Consumers, regulators, and advocacy groups are more vocal than ever about the moral implications of conventional livestock farming. Cultivated meat, produced without the need for raising and slaughtering animals, directly confronts these ethical issues by offering alternatives that reduce animal suffering. This ethical dimension elevates the market’s significance beyond mere novelty, positioning it as a transformative shift in how society approaches protein production.

Bridging the Price Gap: Advances in Cellular Agriculture and Bioprocess Scalability

The rapidly advancing field of cellular agriculture is making significant strides in overcoming one of its most critical hurdles: achieving price parity with conventional meat products. Innovations in bioprocess scalability are enabling industry players to transition from small-scale laboratory prototypes to industrial-grade manufacturing processes. This evolution is facilitated by improved bioreactor designs that dramatically increase production yields, allowing companies to produce cultured meat at volumes and costs that approach those of traditional meat.

Moving beyond bench-scale prototypes is essential for the commercial viability of cultured meat. The shift toward industrial-scale bioreactors allows for larger, more efficient harvests, reducing per-unit costs and increasing supply capacity. These advances are not only technical but strategic, as companies seek to prove that cultured meat can compete with traditional proteins on both price and quality.

Australian startup Vow has recently exemplified these advancements with a significant manufacturing milestone. As reported by the Good Food Institute Asia-Pacific (GFI APAC) in June 2025, Vow successfully produced over 538 kilograms of cultivated Japanese quail in a single harvest. This achievement underscores the potential of scalable, high-yield bioprocessing. This breakthrough not only demonstrates technical feasibility but also signals growing confidence in the ability to produce cultured meat at commercially relevant volumes.

Poultry’s Strategic Edge in Cellular Agriculture

Poultry, particularly chicken, holds a strategic dominance in the cellular agriculture landscape, representing a calculated market maneuver that leverages consumer familiarity, technological leadership, and a clear pathway to commercialization. Chicken’s global popularity offers cultured meat producers a massive, pre-existing audience, effectively lowering the barriers to market entry. Consumers’ widespread acceptance of chicken as a dietary staple creates a favorable environment for introducing lab-grown alternatives, making poultry the ideal flagship product for cultured meat companies aiming to disrupt traditional meat markets.

This strong consumer acceptance has been further strengthened by crucial regulatory milestones that have set the stage for market growth. Notably, GOOD Meat’s initial product approvals in Singapore and the United States marked historic firsts in the cultured meat industry, conferring an invaluable first-mover advantage. These regulatory breakthroughs have validated the safety and viability of cultivated chicken products, encouraging investors and manufacturers to accelerate their development efforts.

The momentum generated by consumer demand and regulatory validation is now materializing into tangible infrastructure investments, signaling the transition from pilot projects to commercial-scale production. A prominent example is Believer Meats’ ambitious plan to commission the world’s largest cultivated meat factory in 2025. Located in North Carolina, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to produce 12,000 metric tons of cultivated chicken annually, representing a major leap forward in production capacity.

North America’s Leadership in the Cultured Meat Revolution

North America, and particularly the United States, has emerged as a dominant force in the global cultured meat market, driven by a unique blend of regulatory foresight, significant investment, and advanced infrastructure. The U.S. stands at the forefront of this transformative industry, showcasing a mature and rapidly expanding market that is setting benchmarks for the rest of the world.

The U.S. cultured meat market is widely recognized as the most developed globally, with projections indicating explosive growth over the coming decade. Analysts forecast the market will reach an estimated $13 billion by 2033, highlighting the immense commercial potential and consumer interest in lab-grown meat products. This rapid expansion is fueled by growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for ethical protein sources, and advances in biotechnology that have lowered production costs and improved product quality.

A pivotal moment for the U.S. cultured meat industry was the groundbreaking regulatory approval that positioned the country as the first major economy to greenlight cultured meat for commercial sale. This milestone followed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) completion of its pre-market consultation in November 2022, which assessed the safety and compliance of cultured meat products. Subsequently, in June 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted inspection authority, enabling producers to bring cultured meat to market with regulatory confidence.

