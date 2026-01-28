Nori Introduces the World’s First Family Brain, Bringing AI Into the Center of Modern Family Life

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domus Next Inc. today announced the launch of Nori, the world’s first Family AI, a shared, system-level platform built specifically for family coordination and household management in modern family life. After just two months in private beta, Nori has already helped more than 100,000 families manage daily schedules, tasks, and home routines—earning strong early feedback from users.

While AI tools have rapidly transformed work and individual productivity, family life has largely been left behind. In a recent U.S. survey , parents reported spending an average of 17 hours per week coordinating family schedules and logistics—nearly a part-time job devoted to planning alone.

Most families still rely on multiple apps, scattered calendars, and endless reminders to stay in sync. Nori aims to change that by acting as a shared AI family assistant—one that understands how households actually function and helps families stay organized through simple, natural interactions.

More Than a Productivity Tool: Your Family Brain

Nori is not trying to replace individual productivity tools. It’s designed for something most tools ignore: the shared reality of family life. Instead of asking families to adapt to complex systems, Nori adapts to how families already communicate.

From managing school schedules and extracurricular activities to planning meals and tracking errands, Nori acts as an AI-powered family brain that understands how households actually operate. Users can simply talk to Nori, snap a photo, or forward an email—and Nori takes care of the rest.

Nori also introduces a built-in family memory. When something needs to be remembered, users can tell Nori once. When it slips their mind later, they can simply ask. Whether it’s a school pickup detail, passwords, or a one-off family note, Nori keeps shared information accessible without relying on sticky notes.

Designed for the Complexity of Modern Family Life

Modern families are balancing more than ever—full-time work, parenting, school schedules, and daily logistics that rarely slow down. Nori is designed for households living in that reality.

For dual-income parents, having schedules, tasks, and reminders in one shared space helps reduce missed activities and constant back-and-forth communication. Families with school-aged children can rely on automatic reminders and task assignments, keeping everyone on track without needing to “remember everything.”

For family planners who often carry the mental load, Nori offers a one-stop solution that automatically generates plans, checklists, and shopping lists. This helps reduce decision fatigue and free up mental space.

And for those who aren’t productivity enthusiasts, Nori keeps things easy. No complex setup. No configuration-heavy workflows. In many cases, one sentence is enough to get things done.

Turning Daily Chaos into Seamless Coordination

Nori blends AI intelligence into everyday family moments in ways that feel natural and unobtrusive. Designed as a Family AI organizer, it captures and organizes household information without disrupting daily routines.

Users can speak to Nori to add calendar events, tasks, or shopping items instantly, eliminating the need for manual input. Event flyers and school notices can be captured with a photo, allowing Nori to extract key details and add them directly to the family schedule.

School calendars and important emails can be forwarded to Nori, where dates are automatically imported. Online recipes can be sent the same way and added to meal planning without additional steps.

Nori also supports AI-assisted meal planning. By analyzing photos of available ingredients, the AI suggests meal options based on family preferences and allergies, then converts those plans into auto-generated shopping lists.

Throughout the day, Nori provides a real-time overview of tasks and events. From trip planning and local recommendations to general household questions, the platform operates as a proactive Family AI assistant rather than a passive record-keeping tool.

Designed for an AI-First Home Future

Nori is built for modern families navigating increasingly complex lives. As a system-level Family AI, it is designed to support households where work, school, caregiving, and daily routines constantly overlap—without requiring families to change how they already live.

From busy parents managing school schedules to households balancing remote work, travel, and shared responsibilities, Nori works seamlessly across devices, on both phone and computer. The platform supports multi-step coordination, proactive suggestions, and an agent-based approach that feels less like managing an app and more like having a shared family assistant working quietly in the background.

Nori will also expand to a dedicated AI Family Hub hardware device in Q2 2026, making it accessible to every member of the household and integrating software and hardware intelligence in one seamless ecosystem.

For heavy users of productivity tools such as Notion or Todoist, Nori reduces the need to switch between multiple platforms. Household schedules, tasks, and planning live in one place, purpose-built for family coordination rather than individual productivity.

A New Category Comes Home

While much of the tech industry has focused on workplace AI and individual productivity, the household has remained largely underserved. Nori enters that gap with the launch of what it calls the world’s first Family AI, built to support how families actually organize, communicate, and make decisions together.

With its debut, Nori positions itself as a disruptive force in the home technology space—one that shifts AI from individual optimization to shared family life. The company’s mission is clear: to become the world’s first true Family AI.

As family life grows more complex, Nori is designed to operate quietly in the background, helping households stay aligned, reduce daily friction, and run more smoothly. Nori is now available on web, iOS , and Android , marking a new step forward for AI-powered family living.

About Domus Next Inc.

Domus Next Inc. is a San Francisco–based AI company founded in 2025 by former leaders from ByteDance and Samsung. The company builds family-first AI infrastructure that reduces mental load through proactive coordination of everyday home life. Domus Next combines AI-native software with consumer hardware to create shared intelligence for modern families, allowing households to spend less time planning—and more time together.

