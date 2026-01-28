Gluten Free Food Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten Free Food Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The international market for gluten-free food was estimated at around US$ 7.22 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 14.13 billion in 2033.

Products that don't include gluten, a protein present in wheat, barley, rye, and their derivatives, are referred to as gluten-free foods. Since gluten consumption can have negative health effects for those with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or wheat allergies, these foods are crucial. Cereals, bread, spaghetti, snacks, and baked goods produced with substitutes including rice, corn, quinoa, and almond flour are examples of common gluten-free products. Gluten-free goods have become more popular among health-conscious customers looking for cleaner, more natural diets, even outside of medical need. Consequently, the gluten-free market has moved from specialized diet items to general consumption.

The market for gluten-free foods is expanding due to growing awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease as well as the growing popularity of healthy lifestyles. Foods that are seen as natural, organic, and easy to digest are preferred by consumers who are growing more health concerned. The market appeal has increased due to product innovation by major food producers, such as fortified, plant-based, and clean-label gluten-free choices.

Better labeling laws and the expansion of e-commerce have also increased the accessibility and transparency of products. The popularity of weight-loss programs, social media influence, and celebrity endorsements have increased demand and fueled the global spread of gluten-free food options in a variety of sectors.

Top Companies in Gluten-Free Food Industry

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Establishment: 1993

Headquarters: United States of America

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. produces and markets a wide range of natural and organic products. Its diverse portfolio includes cereal bars, canned and chilled soups, aseptic and instant soups, yogurts, rice and grain-based foods, plant-based beverages, frozen desserts, flours, bakery items, and food products for infants, toddlers, and children.

The company's well-known brands include Cully & Sully, The Greek Gods, Spectrum, Sun-Pat, Garden Veggie, Natumi, Ella's Kitchen, and Celestial Seasonings. Hain Celestial distributes its products through specialty and natural food wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, mass-market and online retailers, drugstore chains, foodservice providers, and club stores. The company operates across Europe, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, with its headquarters located in Hoboken, New Jersey, USA.

ConAgra Brands Inc.

Establishment: 1919

Headquarters: United States of America

Conagra Brands Inc. (Conagra) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded, value-added consumer foods and foodservice products. The company's extensive product portfolio includes meals, entrees, frozen foods, sauces, seafood, shelf-stable goods, and customized culinary items. In the United States, Conagra markets its branded, temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels, serving supermarkets, restaurants, foodservice providers, and commercial clients.

The company also maintains international operations, with manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, and production plants and sales offices across the US, Mexico, Canada, China, Panama, and the Philippines. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Conagra continues to strengthen its presence in the global packaged food industry through innovation and diverse brand offerings.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Establishment: 2015

Headquarters: United States of America

The Kraft Heinz Company (Kraft Heinz) is a global producer and marketer of food and beverage products. The company's core operations include the production and distribution of a wide variety of items such as cheese and dairy products, coffee, meals, meats, condiments, and sauces. Kraft Heinz markets its products under well-known brands including Kraft, Heinz, Kool-Aid, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, and Jell-O. Its products are widely used by hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, healthcare institutions, and government organizations.

The company sells through distributors, independent brokers, agents, and sales teams. Kraft Heinz operates across multiple international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, the US, and others. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Raisio PLC

Establishment: 1939

Headquarters: Finland

Raisio plc (Raisio) is a global food processing company that focuses on producing healthy, sustainably sourced foods and ingredients. The company manufactures, markets, and sells a wide range of products, including margarines, vegetable oil spreads, yogurt drinks, yogurts, quark, soft cheeses, cereals, flours, pasta, barley, breakfast cereals, mueslis, instant porridges, biscuits, bars, breads, unsweetened and flavored beverages, spoonable foods, plant-based proteins, and ready meals.

Its well-known brands include Benecol, Elovena, Nordic, Torino, Nalle, Benemilk, and Hercules. Raisio distributes its products through wholesalers, retailers, and business partners. The company operates production facilities in Finland and maintains key offices in Finland, the UK, Ireland, Poland, and Ukraine. Raisio's headquarters are located in Raisio, Finland.

Hero Group AG

Establishment: 1886

Headquarters: Switzerland

Hero AG (Hero) is a global manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products. The company specializes in nutritious snacks, natural spreads, baby and toddler meals, and milk formulas. Its diverse product portfolio includes cereal bars, jams, spreads, toddler meals, decorating supplies, gluten-free products, and other culinary items. Hero markets its offerings under several well-known brands, including Organix, QueensBerry, Schwartau, Sunar, Adapta, Simply Create, Pumpkin Masters, PAAS, Good 'n' Go, Cake Mate, Juvela, Semper, Beech-Nut, Vitrac, Corny, Hero Muesly, Hero Baby, and Casa de Mateus.

The company operates through subsidiaries across the United States, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Egypt. Hero's global headquarters are located in Lenzburg, Aargau, Switzerland.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Gluten Free Food Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Gluten Free Food Market



3. General Mills

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Kellogg's Company

ConAgra Brands Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Raisio PLC

Hero Group AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Barilla G.E.R. Fratelli S.p.A.

Dr. Schar AG/SPA

Nestle S.A.

Enjoy Life Foods Inc.

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Mondelez International, Inc.

Canyon Bakehouse LLC

Glutafin

Seitz Glutenfrei

Bfree

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upvkw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment