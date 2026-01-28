Wiingy Launches CoTutor: The AI Learning Companion

DOVER, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wiingy, a leading tutoring marketplace connecting learners with expert-vetted tutors, today announced the launch of CoTutor - an AI learning companion designed to improve the learning process by combining expert human tutoring with artificial intelligence.

CoTutor is built to work alongside tutors, not replace them. Every learning experience on Wiingy continues to be led by expert human tutors.

CoTutor simply ensures that what happens during a session does not fade once the call ends. Research shows that without reinforcement, learners forget up to 70% of new information within 24 hours.

CoTutor directly addresses this challenge by transforming each tutoring session into personalized study materials that help retain and reinforce knowledge.

“At Wiingy, our vision has always been to help learners actually finish what they start,” said Asit Biswal, CEO of Wiingy.

“Live tutoring is only the first leg of the learning journey. CoTutor provides the crucial second leg, transforming a single tutoring session into a continuous learning experience that follows students wherever they go. This is the future of education: human expertise amplified by AI.”

Wiingy believes the future of education is not AI versus tutors, but human expertise supported by intelligent tools, working together to help learners finish what they start.

Key Features of CoTutor

Personalized podcast summaries: Transform each tutoring session into an AI-narrated audio recap, allowing students to review lessons while commuting, exercising, or doing chores.

AI-Generated Lesson Summaries: Concise written summaries and key takeaways are automatically created from each session’s transcript, giving students organized notes without the effort.

Interactive Quizzes for Active Recall: Custom quizzes generated from lesson content engage students in active recall, a study technique proven to improve retention by up to 50% compared to passive review.

Smart Flashcards with Spaced Repetition: Key concepts, terms, and formulas are converted into digital flashcards that leverage spaced repetition algorithms to optimize long-term memory retention.

Next-Lesson Recommendations: AI-driven insights analyze student performance and session content to suggest personalized focus areas and topics for future lessons.

Unlock CoTutor

CoTutor is available immediately to all Wiingy users at no additional cost, integrated into the Wiingy platform. Students can access their personalized learning materials with a single click after each tutoring session.

To experience CoTutor firsthand, sign up for a free trial at www.wiingy.com .

About Wiingy

Founded in 2021, Wiingy is a tutoring marketplace connecting students with expert-vetted private tutors across 350+ subjects in 180 countries. The platform specializes in providing affordable personalized lessons across music, languages and STEM.

Every tutor on Wiingy is an expert, selected through a rigorous assessment process. Driven by its mission to make quality personalized education affordable and accessible, Wiingy offers free trial lessons, flexible pay-as-you-go pricing with no subscriptions, and a perfect match guarantee.

Complementing every live lesson, Wiingy’s AI powered CoTutor application transforms live lessons into engaging podcasts and interactive review tools to boost retention.

Visit wiingy.com to find your perfect tutor today.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a8cf9c9-850d-4be2-b750-d936cb86ae39