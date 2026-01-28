Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market to Grow by $1.6 Billion Over 2026-2030, Driven by EV Demand and Advanced Power Electronics

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market analysis offers comprehensive insights into regional shares, competitor strategies, and emerging opportunities.



The wide bandgap semiconductors market has shown significant expansion, anticipated to grow from $2.39 billion in 2025 to $4.28 billion by 2030, with a 12.3% CAGR. This surge is driven by advances in high-efficiency power electronics, increasing electric vehicle adoption, and the expansion of smart grids. The rising demand for high-frequency devices and developments in next-generation power modules further fuel this market growth.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a major contributor to the expansion of the wide bandgap semiconductors market. As concerns about environmental sustainability rise, the shift away from fossil fuels is accelerating. Wide bandgap semiconductors, including those made from silicon carbide and gallium nitride, enhance EV performance by improving charging speed and efficiency. According to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales in 2023 increased by 35% compared to 2022, further highlighting this growth trajectory.

Leading companies like Raytheon are pioneering innovations in ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors, employing diamond and aluminum nitride for superior thermal conductivity. These advancements enable high-power electronic applications, optimizing power delivery and thermal management, crucial for radar systems and communications technologies. In a related strategic move, Renesas Electronics Corporation enhanced its capabilities by acquiring Transphorm Inc. in June 2024, integrating gallium nitride technology to develop energy-efficient solutions.

Major players in this market, including Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, and Infineon Technologies, are driving innovation and expanding applications. The global landscape is dynamic, affected by trade relations and tariffs, notably impacting silicon carbide and gallium nitride segments. While Asia-Pacific faces challenges due to production restrictions, these factors have also prompted local manufacturing investments.

Wide bandgap semiconductors are pivotal for high-power and high-efficiency applications across automotive, telecommunications, and energy sectors. The market covers a range of components such as diodes, transistors, and modules. North America emerged as the largest market region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead growth moving forward.

By Component: Diodes, Transistors, Modules, Substrates

By Material: Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By Application: Hybrid/Electric Vehicles, Photovoltaic Inverters, Railway Tractions, and more.

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Energy, Aerospace, and Defense.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

