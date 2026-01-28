Narrowband IoT Chipsets Market Worth $14 Billion in 2026 Will More Than Double by 2030 - IoT Device Proliferation Driving Demand for NB-IoT Chipsets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) Chipset Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides insights into global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It details market segments, trends, opportunities, and strategies essential for navigating this rapidly evolving field.





The narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) chipset market is set for significant growth, projected to expand from $11.3 billion in 2025 to $14.09 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. This positive growth trend is driven by early LTE network expansions, increasing smart meter deployments, and a demand for low-power wide area networks. Additionally, declining IoT module costs and the standardization of NB-IoT protocols contribute to this upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $34.13 billion by 2030, with a consistent CAGR of 24.7%. Key factors fuelling this growth include the proliferation of IoT devices, investments in smart city infrastructures, and a robust demand for long-life battery devices. Other drivers include the expansion of cellular IoT coverage and innovations in ultra-low power chipsets, which enhance connectivity, particularly in remote areas, and optimize cost-efficient mass IoT deployments.

The growing adoption of IoT devices, enabling real-time data collection and analysis for smarter decision-making, is critical to the NB-IoT chipset market's expansion. IoT devices are anticipated to drive the market as they necessitate low-power, wide-area connectivity. Notably, Ericsson projects cellular IoT connections to reach nearly 4 billion by 2024, underscoring the increasing demand that bolsters the NB-IoT chipset market.

The market is witnessing significant innovation, with companies like Renesas Electronics Corporation launching new modem chipsets, such as the RH1NS200, specifically targeting the Indian market's smart metering sector. This chipset features exceptionally low power consumption and compatibility with major telecom networks, fortifying Renesas' global market position. Similarly, Qualcomm's acquisition of Sequans Communications amplifies its low-power connectivity portfolio, enhancing leadership in industrial and embedded IoT solutions.

Major players in the NB-IoT chipset market include Samsung Electronics, Verizon Communications, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, and Ericsson, among others. These companies are continually enhancing chipset technology for amplified connectivity and broader applications. Regional impacts, notably from tariffs, have influenced production economics, promoting supply chain diversification and regional manufacturing resilience.

Markets Covered: Solutions and hardware; deployment types including Guard-Band, In-Band, and Standalone; applications such as smart meters and healthcare monitoring; verticals like consumer electronics and automotive.

Geographies: Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and more, with country-specific insights for Australia, Brazil, China, and others.

Data Provided: The report delivers comprehensive datasets, ratios comparing market size and growth to related sectors, and GDP proportions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global

