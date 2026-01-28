Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts and the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine Establish the National Methadone Access and Quality Commission

New York, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) has awarded a grant of $917,027 to Yale University to establish the National Methadone Access and Quality Commission (NMAQC), a new national initiative focused on improving access to methadone, an evidence-based treatment for people with opioid use disorder (OUD).

The Commission, chaired by David Fiellin, MD, Director of the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and Professor of Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Public Health at the Yale Schools of Medicine and Public Health, brings together leading experts from addiction medicine, public health, policy, and health care delivery, as well as individuals with lived experience of methadone treatment for OUD, to inform policy and clinical practice change and increase public understanding of methadone treatment.

Research suggests that currently only 1 in 5 individuals who could benefit from medication treatment for OUD receive it. One of those medications is methadone, a long-standing, evidence-based treatment that has been used for decades and is particularly effective in treating fentanyl-related addiction.

Methadone is widely recognized as an effective treatment for OUD that can reduce the risk of fatal overdose by 50 percent. Despite its strong evidence base, methadone remains the subject of stigma, regulatory complexity, and differing perspectives that can limit access for many patients.

“The opioid crisis demands that we look honestly at what works — and how to make effective treatment more accessible,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts. “While there is persistent stigma surrounding methadone, it remains a proven, evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder. FORE is pleased to convene the National Methadone Access and Quality Commission, which will bring together diverse experts and voices with a shared goal of advancing high-quality, patient-centered, life-saving care.”

The Commission will examine key issues related to methadone access and quality, including:

Patient experience

Regulatory and policy barriers

Clinical practice standards

Workforce development

Financing and reimbursement

Treatment delivery models

Public health impacts

“The goal of the Commission is not to promote a single viewpoint, but to elevate evidence, improve quality, and ensure that people who need care can access it,” said Dr. Fiellin. “By bringing together clinical, policy, and lived-experience perspectives, we aim to help expand access to methadone treatment, improve the patient experience, and help reduce preventable overdose deaths.”

The National Methadone Access and Quality Commission includes the following members:

David Fiellin, MD (Commission Chair) , Director of the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and Professor of Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Public Health at the Yale Schools of Medicine and Public Health

, Director of the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and Professor of Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Public Health at the Yale Schools of Medicine and Public Health Malik Burnett, MD, MBA, MPH , Assistant Professor in Addiction Medicine at the University of Maryland Midtown Campus and Consultant for the Maryland Addiction Consultation Service

, Assistant Professor in Addiction Medicine at the University of Maryland Midtown Campus and Consultant for the Maryland Addiction Consultation Service Denise Curry, MPA, JD , Compliance and Drug Policy Expert and former Diversion Investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

, Compliance and Drug Policy Expert and former Diversion Investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Bridget Dooling, JD , Assistant Professor of Law at Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

, Assistant Professor of Law at Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University Lucas Hill, PharmD , Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics and Executive Director of the Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy

, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics and Executive Director of the Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Dominic Hodgkin, PhD , Professor of Health Economics, Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University

, Professor of Health Economics, Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University Ayana Jordan, MD, PhD , Barbara Wilson Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Professor of Population Health at New York University Grossman School of Medicine

, Barbara Wilson Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Professor of Population Health at New York University Grossman School of Medicine Anita Kennedy , Certified Recovery Peer Advocate and Peer Engagement Specialist at Mount Sinai Beth Israel

, Certified Recovery Peer Advocate and Peer Engagement Specialist at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Michelle Lofwall, MD , Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science and Bell Alcohol and Addictions Endowed Chair at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine

, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science and Bell Alcohol and Addictions Endowed Chair at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine Dennis McCarty, PhD , Professor in the Department of Public Health & Preventive Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University

, Professor in the Department of Public Health & Preventive Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University Beth Meyerson, MDiv, PhD , Beverly Benson McCord Endowed Chair of Nursing, Professor of Nursing and Family and Community Medicine, and Policy Director for the Comprehensive Center for Pain and Addiction at the University of Arizona

, Beverly Benson McCord Endowed Chair of Nursing, Professor of Nursing and Family and Community Medicine, and Policy Director for the Comprehensive Center for Pain and Addiction at the University of Arizona Robert Sherrick, MD , Internist board certified in addiction medicine and Chief Science Officer for Community Medical Services

, Internist board certified in addiction medicine and Chief Science Officer for Community Medical Services Kenneth Stoller, MD , Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

, Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Zac Talbott, LADC, LMSW, Licensed Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor (LADAC), Tennessee Qualified Clinical Supervisor (QCS), licensed social worker, and President of Talbott Legacy Centers

The Commission held its first in-person meeting in January 2026 in New York City and will continue convening over the next few years to develop recommendations and resources that can inform national policy, health system practice, and public understanding.

About the National Methadone Access and Quality Commission

The National Methadone Access and Quality Commission is an initiative housed at the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and supported by the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts. The Commission brings together multidisciplinary experts and individuals with lived experience to improve access to evidence-based methadone treatment for opioid use disorder and to advance quality and effectiveness in care delivery.

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grantmaking foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, stakeholder convenings, and informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 129 grants totaling $52 million to 106 organizations nationwide. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace.

