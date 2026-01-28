HVAC Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities 2026-2030 & 2035 - The Rise of Smart HVAC Platforms and Demand for Low-Emission Heating and IoT-Connected Systems

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers detailed insights into HVAC market statistics, global size, and regional shares. It provides an in-depth analysis of past trends and future opportunities to equip industry participants to thrive amid rapid geopolitical changes. The study spans across key regions, including Asia-Pacific, the largest and fastest-growing HVAC market, along with Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.





The HVAC market, experiencing significant growth, is projected to expand from $310.58 billion in 2025 to $333.55 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This trend is credited to the adoption of mechanical climate control systems, centralized cooling, and the growing need for industrial ventilation. Looking forward, the market is set to reach $438.64 billion by 2030, propelled by the rise of smart HVAC platforms, demand for low-emission heating, and IoT-connected systems.

Technological advancements and increased environmental awareness are ushering in substantial changes, with smart HVAC controls and energy-efficient units becoming increasingly popular. There's a notable shift towards centralized air quality monitoring and predictive HVAC maintenance to enhance system predictability.

Global warming drives HVAC market growth as higher temperatures increase the need for effective cooling systems. A report by NOAA in January 2024 highlighted unprecedented temperature rises in 2023, marking a crucial shift in climate patterns that boost demand for HVAC solutions. The necessity for maintaining indoor comfort and safety during extreme weather conditions further supports this market expansion.

Key market players focus on advanced AI-powered HVAC solutions to enhance predictive maintenance and minimize downtime. KOVA's Comfort Intelligent HVAC system, launched in September 2023, exemplifies innovation by utilizing AI for customized comfort and efficiency. This system's integration of machine learning and a variable-speed compressor demonstrates the ongoing evolution in HVAC technology, offering significant advantages over traditional systems.

The competitive landscape saw a significant development in May 2025 when Samsung Electronics acquired FlaktGroup for $1.7 billion, bolstering its market position. This strategic acquisition enables Samsung to further its business growth ambitions within the HVAC sector.

Prominent companies in the HVAC market include Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and others, which continue to drive innovation and efficiency. The market is influenced by variables like global trade relations and tariffs, impacting component costs and encouraging domestic innovations.

Research Coverage:

Detailed analysis of market characteristics and the significance of major innovations.

Insight into the supply chain, highlighting raw materials, supplier dynamics, and competitive positioning along the value chain.

Examination of emerging tech trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation for strategic positioning.

Comprehensive review of regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing market growth.

Explicit market size metrics, inclusive of historic and forecast data.

Understanding geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and fiscal policies impacting future growth.

Market attractiveness framework evaluating growth and risk factors.

Segmentation insights providing a granular view of sub-markets.

Regional and country-specific analysis, with focus on expanded areas like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape reviews, featuring financial maneuvers and company performance ranking.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $333.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $438.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

