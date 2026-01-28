Trends Shaping Gypsum Concrete Markets Worldwide, 2026-2030 & 2035 - Rising Demand for High-Strength Gypsum Mixes, Modular Applications, and Automated Pumping Systems

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum Concrete Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, regional shares, competitor landscape, and trends.





The gypsum concrete market has experienced substantial growth recently and is projected to continue expanding. Valued at $2.08 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to increase to $2.22 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.5%. Major factors contributing to this growth include the rising adoption of gypsum underlayments, a surge in multifamily constructions, and enhanced fire-rated building requirements. Additionally, innovations in commercial flooring and the development of lightweight construction materials are driving market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow further, reaching $2.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This is driven by the demand for high-strength gypsum mixes, modular applications, and automated pumping systems. Improvements in energy-efficient flooring and advanced underlayment additives are also expected to fuel this upward trajectory. Key trends to watch include the adoption of high-performance underlayments and fire-resistant mixes, as well as a shift towards lightweight flooring systems.

Construction activities are a primary driver of the gypsum concrete market. Initiatives aimed at infrastructure development-such as expanding transportation networks and utilities-are increasing the demand for materials like gypsum concrete. Its role as a floor underlayment, offering fire resistance and sound insulation, is particularly valued in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Industry leaders are focusing on construction innovations to boost productivity and reduce costs. A notable advancement is the re-sequencing of construction workflows, which streamlines operations and cuts down project timelines. Formulated Materials, for example, introduced a gypsum-before-drywall system that significantly shortens project schedules and reduces costs, benefiting multifamily construction projects.

In the business sector, strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. Fortress Investment Group acquired Gyptech Systems Private Limited to bolster its presence in the building materials industry. This acquisition is aligned with Fortress's aim to enhance its portfolio in sustainable construction solutions.

Prominent players in the market include USG Corporation, MAXXON INC, and Hacker Industries Inc., among others. However, the market is not without challenges. Global trade relations and tariffs are affecting costs, particularly in North America and Europe, leading to higher installation prices and supply chain delays. Despite these obstacles, tariffs are encouraging domestic production and bolstering local supply chains.

With North America currently the largest regional market, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing area. Countries covered in the growth forecast include Australia, Brazil, China, and India, among others. This research is crucial for understanding current market dynamics and preparing for future opportunities in the gypsum concrete sector.

The global overview highlights the largest and fastest-growing gypsum concrete markets and their economic linkages. Factors such as technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences shaping the market landscape are meticulously analyzed. The report delves into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategic frameworks.

By Type: Poured Gypsum Concrete, Precast Gypsum Concrete

By Building Type: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

By Application: Floor Underlayment, Architectural Elements, Repair and Maintenance, Other Applications

By End User: Building and Construction, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Aerospace, and Defense

By Poured Gypsum Concrete: Self-Leveling, Pumpable, Fire-Resistant, Lightweight Aggregate

By Precast Gypsum Concrete: Wall Panels, Floor Panels, Structural Elements, Modular Blocks

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

