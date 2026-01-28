Kodiak Tech Selected for Ford International Airport Innovation Program to Advance Snow Removal Electrification

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak Technologies announced today its participation in FLITE, the Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship, hosted by the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kodiak Tech is part of FLITE's ninth cohort, a first-of-its-kind aviation program supporting the pilot testing of emerging air travel technologies.

Kodiak Tech designs and manufactures high-performance hybrid and electric snow removal vehicles, pioneering American-made, low-emission solutions for airports and heavy-duty industrial fleets.

Through this collaboration, Kodiak Tech will partner with airport leadership and operations teams to explore opportunities to enhance snow removal performance and reduce fuel costs. The effort will focus on advancing the ways hybrid and electric technologies can be deployed effectively under demanding winter conditions at commercial airports.

"We’re excited to partner with FLITE as we all work to make advancements in airport technology,” said Marc Manning, Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Technologies. “Our electric powertrain delivers higher torque and lower costs than conventional equipment. Working with Gerald R. Ford International Airport gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our technology with one of the best airport operations teams in the country.”

"So much is happening for Kodiak Tech in Michigan," said Javier Fernandez, Chief Operating Officer of Kodiak Technologies. "We're building our vehicles in the Detroit area, sourcing from suppliers across the state, and now partnering with Grand Rapids on this innovation initiative. We are proud to be part of Michigan's leadership in advanced mobility and electrification, and we're evaluating opportunities to expand our footprint in the state."

U.S. airports operate thousands of pieces of heavy-duty snow removal equipment. Kodiak Tech is currently engaged with dozens of airports and federal agencies to explore next-generation alternatives, as the industry looks to modernize fleets while meeting operational and environmental objectives.

The FLITE cohort was announced on January 21. In partnership with Avflight Grand Rapids, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Seamless Ventures, Southwest Airlines®, and the West Michigan Aviation Academy, FLITE provides grant funding and real-world testing opportunities to companies developing technologies that support the future of aviation operations, sustainability, and safety.

About Kodiak Technologies

Kodiak Technologies builds on the strong foundation of Kodiak America, a leader in snow removal solutions since 1988. Building on decades of expertise, Kodiak Technologies is at the forefront of innovation, advancing into the next generation by developing the world's most powerful Hybrid-Electric and Battery Electric Vehicle snow removal systems. Renowned for their unmatched durability, high performance, and cutting-edge technology, Kodiak products are trusted by the FAA and State, Federal, and International Departments of Transportation. To learn more, visit http://www.kodiaktech.io/ and follow on LinkedIn @KodiakTech.

About the Gerald R. Ford International Airport

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is Michigan's second-busiest airport, serving more than four million passengers annually with eight commercial airline partners offering nonstop flights to over 35 destinations. Managed and operated by the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, the airport supports over 40,000 jobs in the region and contributes more than $7 billion to the local economy each year. For more information, visit flyford.org or follow the airport on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram @FlyGRFord.