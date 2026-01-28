Construction Exoskeleton Market Trends and Supply Chain Analysis 2026-2030 & 2035 - AI-Driven Exosuits Transforming the Construction Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Exoskeleton Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is extensively researched, covering detailed market statistics, competitive landscape, and future forecasting. The market's key players include German Bionic Systems GmbH, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., and Strongarm Technologies Inc., among others.

The burgeoning market is influenced by global production and consumption patterns, highlighting a wide array of applications spanning the construction, healthcare, emergency services, and defense sectors. North America currently leads this dynamic segment, with major markets stretching across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond.





The construction exoskeleton market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to increase from $0.87 billion in 2025 to $1.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%. This expansion is driven by a heightened focus on worker safety, investment in advanced exosuit technologies, and the integration of AI and IoT in wearable systems. Increasing adoption of these technologies has led to significant advancements in fatigue-reduction solutions, productivity enhancement tools, and lightweight composite exoskeletons in the construction industry. The rising demand for such solutions comes amid labor shortages and a growing emphasis on minimizing work-related injuries and enhancing workforce efficiency.

Significant market growth is attributed to escalating investments in powered exosuits, the evolution of hybrid exoskeleton technologies, and the expansion of AI-driven movement assistance devices. Innovations like wearable lift assist tools and posture correction devices are becoming increasingly prevalent, reflecting ongoing trials and adoptions in construction firms. This trend reflects the industry's overarching aim to bolster worker safety, reduce physical fatigue, and improve overall productivity.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in the UK reported a reduction in working days lost to work-related ill health or injury from 35.2 million in 2022-23 to 33.7 million in 2023-24, highlighting the importance of exoskeletons in workplace safety strategies. Companies are actively developing innovative wearables to mitigate bodily strain. For instance, Festool GmbH introduced the ExoActive EXO 18 HPC 4 I-Plus in August 2024, offering significant arm support for overhead tasks while reducing muscle strain by up to 30%.

In a bold move to penetrate the North American market, KULR Technology Group Inc. partnered with German Bionic Systems GmbH in April 2025 to commercialize the Apogee ULTRA exoskeleton. This collaboration not only underscores a strategic market expansion but also launches KULR's AI & Robotics division, aimed at pioneering affordable robotic solutions. Meanwhile, tariffs and global trade dynamics are reshaping the market by driving costs for essential components but also prompt regionalization and innovation in manufacturing.

Report Scope

The report addresses critical questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for construction exoskeletons, their relation to the economy, and the forces shaping future market dynamics, including tech disruptions and evolving consumer preferences.

The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness, competitive landscape, shares, company ranking, trends, and strategies. It follows both historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview, examining key materials, resources, and supplier dynamics.

Analyzes technology trends like digital transformation and AI innovations, suggesting strategies for market differentiation.

Details regulatory and investment landscapes, highlighting frameworks influencing market dynamics and innovation.

Forecasts consider factors such as AI advancements, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

Market segmentation provides insights into sub-markets and regional performance.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Southeast Asia to reflect recent global manufacturing shifts.

The competitive landscape analysis ranks companies and highlights key financial deals influencing the market.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Full Body, Upper Body, Lower Body Exoskeletons

By Component: Hardware, Software

By Material: Alloys, Composites, Metal

By Technology: Hybrid, Rigid, Soft Exoskeletons

By End-User: Construction, Emergency Services, Healthcare, Military

Geographic Coverage: Includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America.

Time Series: Analysis covers five years historic data and ten years forecast.

Data and Delivery: Includes data ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, delivered in Word, PDF, or interactive report with Excel dashboards. Customization options available.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Construction Exoskeleton market report include:

German Bionic Systems GmbH

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Laevo B.V.

Ottobock

Strongarm Technologies Inc.

Exxovantage Inc.

Auxivo AG

Levitate Technologies Inc.

RB3D

Bioservo Technologies AB

Japet Medical

Newndra Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Biolift Inc.

hTRIUS GmbH

Hilti Group

Trimble Inc.

SuitX

Sarcos Robotics

HeroWear

Noonee AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbc2pi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment