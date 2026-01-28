StorageMart Acquires 1.3 Million Rentable Square Feet in the Second-Largest Self Storage Transaction in New York City History

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageMart, a longtime leader in the self storage industry, today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of 15 self storage properties across New York City, including locations in Manhattan, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. The portfolio totals approximately 1.3 million net rentable square feet and is comprised of 25,498 storage units and 121 parking spaces.

StorageMart, operating as Manhattan Mini Storage, spans 51 locations in the greater New York City metropolitan area, totaling more than 4 million net rentable square feet and reinforcing its strong position in one of the most competitive urban storage markets in the world.





“This acquisition reinforces our long-term commitment to New York City and our confidence in both the strength of the self-storage sector and the city’s enduring demand fundamentals,” said Alex Burnam, StorageMart’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions. “We’re proud to expand the Manhattan Mini Storage brand and continue setting the pace for innovation and growth in the industry.”

This transaction marks a continuation of StorageMart’s strategic expansion and is the second-largest self storage acquisition in New York City history, building on StorageMart’s prior acquisition of the Manhattan Mini Storage platform in 2021.

With this acquisition, StorageMart will bring its total portfolio to approximately 354 locations across 3 countries and will surpass the major milestone of $10 billion in assets under management, further solidifying its position as the largest privately-owned self storage company in the world.

StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage’s growth continues through both owned and managed properties. As the company scales its operations, its third party management platform offers property owners' nationwide access to industry-leading technology, operations expertise, and a brand name trusted by millions.

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self storage company globally, StorageMart is dedicated to providing clean, secure, and friendly service to customers worldwide. With a focus on sustainability, community engagement, and innovation, StorageMart continues to redefine what it means to make space for what matters most. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

About Manhattan Mini Storage: Manhattan Mini Storage has provided innovative storage solutions for New York and surrounding areas for over 50 years, bringing a unique blend of humor and practicality to meet a city dweller’s diverse needs. With over 51 locations, you can find a location near you. For further details, visit our website at www.manhattanministorage.com

