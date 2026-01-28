Ultrasound Device Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasound Device Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultrasound devices market is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately US$15.23 billion by 2033, up from US$9.84 billion in 2025. This growth translates to a compound annual growth rate of 5.61% from 2025 to 2033.

One of the key factors driving this expansion is the increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures, which in turn enhances the utilization of imaging technology in healthcare settings.

Ultrasound devices are medical imaging devices that use high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures within the body. They are widely used in various diagnostic applications, especially in obstetrics for monitoring the growth of a fetus in pregnancy, but are also applicable in cardiology, urology, and musculoskeletal imaging.

Non-invasive, safe, and portable are some reasons that have generally driven the popularity of ultrasound devices around the world. Unlike X-rays or CT, there is no exposure to ionizing radiation; hence, it is very safe to use on soft tissues and organs. This safety aspect becomes particularly important in the imaging of pregnant women and young children.

Furthermore, technical development has yielded portable ultrasound machines that allow practitioners to conduct ultrasound examinations not only in hospitals but also in remote areas. These machines have increased accessibility and efficiency, and hence their application in medical practice is very significant to facilitate early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. Since health management is moving toward non-invasive approaches, the need and application of ultrasound devices will continue growing in most parts of the world.

