Ultrasound Device Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

The ultrasound devices market is projected to grow from US$9.84 billion in 2025 to approximately US$15.23 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.61%. This expansion is fueled by rising demands for non-invasive medical procedures, enhancing healthcare imaging technology usage. Ultrasound devices offer safe, ionizing radiation-free imaging, crucial for obstetrics and various diagnostic applications. Innovations have led to portable ultrasound machines, boosting accessibility across global healthcare, especially in remote areas. Key market players driving this growth include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Canon Inc., and Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasound Device Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultrasound devices market is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately US$15.23 billion by 2033, up from US$9.84 billion in 2025. This growth translates to a compound annual growth rate of 5.61% from 2025 to 2033.

One of the key factors driving this expansion is the increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures, which in turn enhances the utilization of imaging technology in healthcare settings.

Ultrasound devices are medical imaging devices that use high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures within the body. They are widely used in various diagnostic applications, especially in obstetrics for monitoring the growth of a fetus in pregnancy, but are also applicable in cardiology, urology, and musculoskeletal imaging.

Non-invasive, safe, and portable are some reasons that have generally driven the popularity of ultrasound devices around the world. Unlike X-rays or CT, there is no exposure to ionizing radiation; hence, it is very safe to use on soft tissues and organs. This safety aspect becomes particularly important in the imaging of pregnant women and young children.

Furthermore, technical development has yielded portable ultrasound machines that allow practitioners to conduct ultrasound examinations not only in hospitals but also in remote areas. These machines have increased accessibility and efficiency, and hence their application in medical practice is very significant to facilitate early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. Since health management is moving toward non-invasive approaches, the need and application of ultrasound devices will continue growing in most parts of the world.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$9.84 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$15.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

1. Ultrasound Device Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis - Ultrasound Device Market

3. GE Healthcare
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Philips
  • Canon INC.
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Mindray Medical International Limited (China)
  • Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)
  • SAOTE (Esaote subsidiary)
  • Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
  • SIUI (Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd) (China)
  • ALPINION Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Telemed Ultrasound (Portugal)
  • Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rdv9n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Ultrasound Device Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Merger
                            
                            
                                Ultrasonic Instrument
                            
                            
                                Ultrasonics
                            
                            
                                Ultrasound
                            
                            
                                Ultrasound Device
                            
                            
                                Ultrasound Examination
                            
                            
                                Ultrasound Systems
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading