Sustainable Technologies Drive $1.55 Billion Forecast for Epoxy Grouts by 2030: BASF, Henkel, Sika, Mapei, and Asian Paints Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxy Grouts Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The report provides comprehensive insights, including global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities.

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for epoxy grouts. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing construction activities and urban development.

The epoxy grouts market has experienced robust growth, projected to expand from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.21 billion in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1%. This historical growth can be attributed to the increasing use in industrial flooring, rising adoption in commercial tile installations, and infrastructure expansion. Additionally, there has been a growing reliance on imported epoxy resins and a heightened demand for high-strength bonding materials.

Looking ahead, the epoxy grouts market is poised to grow to $1.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The future expansion is expected to be driven by the development of sustainable epoxy formulations and the adoption of automated grout mixing systems. There will be significant growth in industrial maintenance projects and demand for chemical-resistant construction materials. Key market trends include low-emission epoxy grouts, automated production systems, digital quality control, AI-assisted performance analysis, and IoT-enabled construction monitoring.

The construction industry's expansion is a key driver for the epoxy grouts market. As urbanization increases, the demand for durable, chemical-resistant bonding solutions rises, particularly in environments exposed to heavy loads or moisture. The UK Office for National Statistics reported robust construction activity in 2022, further highlighting the sector's impact on market growth.

Leading companies are focusing on technological advancements such as high-flow prepackaged epoxy grout systems, which enhance performance and ease of application. ITW Performance Polymers, for instance, launched the Chockfast Red Versaflow 1-Bag Kit offering quick, efficient installation with superior strength and stability. This innovation bolsters their market position significantly.

In strategic acquisitions, Saint-Gobain acquired Fosroc to enhance its construction chemicals portfolio, thereby strengthening its grip on high-growth emerging markets and expanding sustainable solutions offerings. The acquisition aligns with their strategy to offer a broader range of epoxy grout solutions.

The report addresses critical questions concerning the epoxy grouts market, highlighting how it interacts with broader economic, demographic, and market forces. It reviews technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences that will shape the future of the market. Including an examination of market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation, the report gives regional and country-specific breakdowns, historical trails, and forecasts.

Market characteristics definition, key products and services, and innovation trends.

A comprehensive supply chain analysis detailing pivotal raw materials, resources, and competitors.

Emerging technology trends and market strategies centered on digital transformation and AI.

An overview of regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes shaping growth.

A detailed evaluation of market size, including historical growth paths and development forecasts influenced by AI and automation, geopolitical events, and economic variables.

TAM analysis and market attractiveness scoring, offering strategic insights for decision-makers.

Segmentation across multiple dimensions, including type, packaging, curing methods, and applications.

Analysis of regional growth and expansion into emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape overview, market share facts, key company features, and financial deals.

The report segments the market by type, packaging, curing methods, applications, and end-users. It also details sub-segments within each category, providing nuanced insights for stakeholders. Key companies such as BASF SE, Henkel AG, and Sika AG are highlighted, alongside an expansive geographical coverage during a five-year historical and ten-year forecast timeline.

Readers can expect detailed data segmentation by country and region, including market share, competitor analysis, and growth potential. The report comes with options for Word, PDF, and interactive formats, alongside Excel dashboards for comprehensive data extraction and analysis. Bi-annual data updates and customization options maximize the value offered to users.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

