Defense Logistics Market to Surge from $455.22 Billion in 2026 to $648.4 Billion by 2030 - Analysis by Type of Logistics, Technology Used, Mode of Transportation, Application, End-user and Region

The defense logistics market is on a robust growth trajectory, reflecting increasing global demand for sophisticated military supply chain solutions. The market size has expanded from $415.46 billion in 2025 to $455.22 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6%.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $648.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.2%. This expected growth is underpinned by the integration of automation and AI tools into defense supply chains, which enhances operational optimization. Demand for real-time logistics tracking and interoperable logistics platforms is soaring, reflecting the rise in joint and coalition missions. Technologies such as digital twins for predictive maintenance and tactical supply kits are evolving to ensure mission readiness against emergent geopolitical challenges. Key trends forecasted include automation in supply chain processes, escalation in armored transport solutions, and an increase in reverse logistics operations and logistics-based simulation training.

The significant increase in military vehicles globally is a crucial driver of market expansion. The heightened global security environment necessitates enhanced defense readiness, thus intensifying the focus on efficient supply, maintenance, and readiness of military platforms. For instance, Canada produced an impressive number of military assets in 2024, illustrating the growing reliance on domestic production amidst global tensions. This growth is mirrored by countries like Russia, which saw a significant jump in armored vehicle deployment.

Leading industry players are innovating with AI-based logistics platforms to boost operational efficiency. AI and machine learning applications are revolutionizing logistics by enabling predictive maintenance and optimizing workflows. For example, in May 2024, Tagup Inc. unveiled the Manifest platform, a groundbreaking solution in defense logistics with features that include real-time asset tracking and cyber-secure systems compatible with legacy defense infrastructure.

Strategic movements within the market also highlight its dynamic nature. ASRC Federal's acquisition of SAIC's logistics and supply chain segment in May 2023 illustrates the trend towards bolstering logistics capabilities to ensure perpetual mission readiness. The deal underscores an industry-wide pivot towards integrating advanced, secure technologies within logistics paradigms.

North America is currently the largest market, though the Asia-Pacific region is set to lead growth rates, driven by increased investment in defense infrastructure. The intricate network of companies shaping the market's landscape includes giants like DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, and The Boeing Company, all contributing to a competitive, innovative ecosystem.

Report Scope

Discover the largest and fastest-growing markets for defense logistics through this insightful report, which offers in-depth analyses of market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, and influential forces such as technological disruptions and regulatory changes. The report provides comprehensive breakdowns by region and country, examining both historic and projected market dynamics.

Market Characteristics: Explore key products, services, and major innovation trends.

Explore key products, services, and major innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Review the value chain, including supplier analysis and competitor listings.

Review the value chain, including supplier analysis and competitor listings. Trends and Strategies: Analyze evolving market trends like digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation.

Analyze evolving market trends like digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Examine regulatory frameworks and major investment trends.

Examine regulatory frameworks and major investment trends. Market Size: Investigate historic and forecast market growth.

Investigate historic and forecast market growth. TAM Analysis: Evaluate market potential through strategic insights and opportunities.

Evaluate market potential through strategic insights and opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Assess markets with a quantitative scoring framework.

Assess markets with a quantitative scoring framework. Competitive Landscape: Detail market shares and major financial deals.

Detail market shares and major financial deals. Company Scoring Matrix: Rank companies on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:

By Logistics Type (Transportation and Storage, Inventory Management, Distribution, Sourcing, Procurement)

By Technology Used (Automated Systems, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Blockchain Technology, IoT)

By Mode of Transportation (Land, Air, Maritime, Intermodal)

By Application (Military Operations, Training, Emergency Response)

By End-User (Military, Government, Commercial)

Subsegments: Transportation and Storage (Cold Chain, Hazardous Materials, High-Value Asset Transport, Secure Storage), Inventory Management (Demand Forecasting, Spare Parts, Audit, Replenishment), Distribution (Last-Mile, Regional Centers, Load Planning, Tracking), Sourcing (Vendor Evaluation, Strategic Sourcing, Contract Management), Procurement (Tactical, E-Procurement, Acquisition Planning, Purchase Orders).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $455.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $648.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Defense Logistics market report include:

DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S

RTX Corporation

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

CEVA Logistics AG

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Fluor Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

KBR Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

