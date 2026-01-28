Bleeding Disorders Treatment Global Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Roche, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Bayer and More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market is projected to experience robust growth, increasing from a valuation of USD 17.81 Billion in 2025 to USD 29.82 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.97%. The market is being transformed by the accelerated commercialization of gene therapies and novel biologics, which are shifting the focus from chronic management to potential cures.

This evolution involves the approval of one-time treatments that correct underlying genetic causes, providing long-term protection without the need for frequent infusions. These advanced therapies command premium prices, establishing new reimbursement benchmarks for orphan drugs. For example, Pfizer Inc. announced in an April 2024 press release titled "U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer's BEQVEZT" that regulators had approved their gene therapy for adults with moderate to severe hemophilia B, assigning it a list price of $3.5 million, marking a significant clinical and economic shift in managing rare bleeding disorders.

Simultaneously, there is a strong movement from on-demand care to prophylactic regimens, driven by the availability of subcutaneous and extended-half-life therapies. Patients are increasingly adopting these novel agents because they maintain higher coagulation levels and protect joint health while reducing the logistical challenges associated with traditional treatments. The commercial impact of these options is demonstrated by their rapid adoption; according to Sanofi's "Q3 2024 Earnings" presentation in October 2024, sales of ALTUVIIIO reached €172 million in just the third quarter. Similarly, Roche reported in their "Annual Report 2023" from February 2024 that the antibody Hemlibra achieved full-year sales of CHF 4.1 billion, confirming the dominance of non-factor therapies in prophylactic management.

Market Challenges

The prohibitive expense associated with lifelong treatment acts as a substantial hurdle to the growth of the Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market. The high costs of clotting factors and advanced non-factor replacement therapies make these vital medications unaffordable for healthcare systems operating with restricted budgets. In areas lacking robust public reimbursement schemes, this financial pressure hinders the widespread implementation of standard prophylactic care. As a result, the market struggles to convert a significant proportion of the diagnosed patient population into active users of therapeutic products, thereby constraining revenue opportunities in emerging economies.

This economic limitation fosters a sharp divide in global market penetration and product usage. Data from the World Federation of Hemophilia, specifically the Report on the Annual Global Survey 2023 published in 2024, indicated that while the median per capita consumption of Factor VIII was 6.64 International Units in high-income nations, it remained at 0.00 International Units in low-income countries. This stark disparity underscores how elevated treatment costs directly obstruct market volume and commercial expansion in developing regions, effectively concentrating the majority of economic value within developed nations.

Market Trends

The development of novel rebalancing agents for inhibitor management is creating a new therapeutic paradigm by focusing on anticoagulation pathways instead of merely replacing missing clotting factors. Distinct from traditional factor replacements or bispecific antibodies, agents such as anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitors (anti-TFPI) and small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies work by suppressing natural anticoagulants to re-establish hemostasis. This mechanism is especially crucial for patients with inhibitors to standard treatments, offering a simplified bypass solution for prophylaxis. The clinical value of this approach was evidenced when Novo Nordisk announced in a July 2025 press release titled "FDA approves Alhemo" that their anti-TFPI therapy achieved a statistically significant 79% reduction in the annualized bleeding rate for Hemophilia B patients without inhibitors during the explorer8 Phase 3 trial.

In parallel, advancements in CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing applications are evolving beyond the limitations of first-generation viral vector gene therapies. While current approaches largely depend on adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene addition, CRISPR technology facilitates precise ex vivo or in vivo editing of the patient's genome, offering the potential for a more durable, permanent functional cure with lower immunogenicity risks. This trend is rapidly transitioning from preclinical studies to human trials, targeting the specific genetic mutations causing coagulation deficits. For instance, Be Biopharma announced in a July 2025 press release titled "Be Bio Announces First Participant Dosed" that it had moved its proprietary CRISPR-Cas9 engineered B cell medicine, BE-101, into clinical evaluation with a Phase 1/2 study aiming to enroll 24 adults with Hemophilia B.

Key Players Profiled in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Roche Holding AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Octapharma AG

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market, by Drug Type:

Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytics

Fibrin Sealants

Others

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market, by Disease Type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market, by End User:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $29.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

