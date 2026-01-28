Sportstech Rejects Statements by Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR)

BERLIN, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH (“Sportstech”) refers to repeated public statements by Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) regarding Sportstech and clarifies that, from Sportstech’s perspective, key assertions made therein are legally and factually incorrect.

Sportstech has in the past fulfilled, and will continue to fulfill in the future, all claims asserted against Sportstech to the extent that they are due and legally enforceable. Sportstech expressly rejects any impression to the contrary. In this context, Sportstech has informed TRNR that the claims asserted by TRNR do not exist in the amount alleged. Following a comprehensive legal review, Sportstech is confident that both the original loan agreement dated January 27, 2025, and its subsequent extension dated May 22, 2025, all of which are governed by German law, are void under German law.

To the extent that TRNR, in public statements, represents the inevitability of enforcement or realization procedures—including an alleged sale of company shares—Sportstech considers such statements misleading. Sportstech has already initiated legal steps to obtain formal clarification under German law, which governs the claimed obligations. To date, no lawsuit filed by TRNR in Germany has been served on Sportstech. Sportstech is exploring its claims, as plaintiff, against TRNR with respect to these matters.

The measures publicly indicated by Interactive Strength Inc. involve complex and contested legal issues, the resolution of which typically requires significant time, financial resources, and legal effort. From Sportstech’s perspective, these are not straightforward or quickly executable matters, but potentially protracted and costly disputes. Sportstech is, however, confident that its own legal positions are well-founded and that the pending and anticipated proceedings have good prospects of success.

Furthermore, Sportstech clarifies that at no point has there been a fully executed purchase agreement for TRNR to acquire Sportstech. Any documents described as binding served solely as a basis for further discussions. Key economic and structural aspects of a potential transaction were not finally agreed before the negotiations terminated.

The public impression that Sportstech requested a waiver of interest or other claims is also incorrect. On the contrary, Sportstech disputes the legal validity of the asserted claims and has consistently and proactively maintained this position with TRNR.

Sportstech will fulfill all obligations to the extent that they are legally binding. The satisfaction of claims that are merely asserted, but not legally established or validly substantiated, is not considered. At the same time, Sportstech remains open to constructive, legally sound discussions with TRNR, including the amicable settlement of any obligations that may actually exist, as well as frustrated expenses incurred in connection with the terminated negotiations.

Against this background and given that no enforcement proceedings are known in Germany and that Sportstech is the only party to have initiated legal action in this jurisdiction, any auctioning of shares is not expected to be feasible, particularly not in the first quarter of 2026. If proceedings are initiated at all, they would likely be protracted and costly for all parties involved. Sportstech has already indicated its willingness to negotiate; however, TRNR has not responded to this willingness through its legal counsel. Instead, third parties have offered to act as mediators. The parties remain at an early stage of a potential settlement solution.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Sportstech remains fully operational, continues its business activities without restriction, and pursues its strategic growth trajectory. Sportstech is confident that an agreement will be reached, but – if at all - for a significantly lower amount. The exact amount is part of ongoing negotiations and is being kept confidential to avoid undermining those negotiations.

Quote from CEO Ali Ahmad:

“The public statements by Interactive Strength Inc. create a picture that does not reflect the legal and factual situation. We firmly reject these claims and are confident in our legal position. At the same time, we remain open to factual discussions based on the applicable law. This legal dispute will not prevent Sportstech from continuing its growth strategy.”

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH is an internationally active company in the field of home fitness, wellness, and lifestyle products, with a strong market position in Europe.

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH

Contact Person: Florian Taubitz

Position: Business Lawyer

Email: press@sportstech.de

www.sportstech.de