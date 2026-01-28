The Global Market for Ammunition Boxes 2026-2030 & 2035: Eco-Friendly Ammo Boxes Revolutionize the Market with Recyclable Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammunition Boxes Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights, including industry size, regional shares, and strategic recommendations.





The ammunition boxes market has experienced substantial growth and is poised for continued expansion. Valued at $2.13 billion in 2025, the market is forecasted to reach $2.25 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is driven by the widespread use of metal and plastic boxes for secure storage, waterproof ammo cans for environmental protection, and lockable storage solutions for enhanced safety. Additional factors include the demand for bulk storage in military operations and foam-padded boxes to prevent damage during transport.

Looking ahead, the market size is projected to grow to $2.79 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 5.5%. Key drivers include rising demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant boxes, the expansion of modular and stackable solutions, and the adoption of smart, sensor-enabled storage for inventory tracking. Additionally, defense and law enforcement sectors are increasing procurement, while customizable and durable containers are becoming more prevalent to meet various operational needs.

The escalating interest in shooting sports also fuels market growth. This interest is evident as the popularity of shooting ranges increases, making the sport accessible to a broader audience. Ammunition boxes are essential for secure and organized storage, facilitating safe transport to ranges. For instance, the National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc. reported in January 2024 that target shooting remains highly popular, with newcomers comprising nearly 19% of participants. Consequently, the demand for these boxes is on the rise.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on sustainability by developing recyclable, lightweight plastic boxes. In February 2023, Tawazun Industrial Park introduced an eco-friendly ammunition box made from recyclable materials, designed to maintain compatibility with standard metal boxes while reducing noise for improved operational safety.

In M&A activity, Platinum Equity LLC acquired Pelican Products Inc. in January 2023, aiming to bolster innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic growth. Pelican Products is renowned for manufacturing durable, watertight protective packaging, including ammunition boxes.

Top companies in the sector include Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, and Pelican Products Inc., among others. North America, leading in 2025, remains a key region with significant market activities.

This global report addresses essential questions about the ammunition boxes market's largest and fastest-growing segments, its ties to the global economy, demographics, and intersecting markets. It explores technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences impacting future market trajectories.

Market Characteristics: Detailed exposition of the market dynamics, product innovations, brand differentiation, and prevailing trends.

Detailed exposition of the market dynamics, product innovations, brand differentiation, and prevailing trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Full spectrum value chain insights covering raw materials and competitive positioning at each supply chain level.

Full spectrum value chain insights covering raw materials and competitive positioning at each supply chain level. Trends and Strategies: Examination of evolving market landscapes, including digital transformation and AI-driven innovation, guiding companies to leverage technological advances for competitive differentiation.

Examination of evolving market landscapes, including digital transformation and AI-driven innovation, guiding companies to leverage technological advances for competitive differentiation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Insight into the regulatory frameworks and investment trends influencing market growth and innovation.

Insight into the regulatory frameworks and investment trends influencing market growth and innovation. Market Size and Forecasts: Market size in billion dollars, including historical growth and future projections, considering factors like AI, automation, geopolitical conflicts, and economic considerations.

Market size in billion dollars, including historical growth and future projections, considering factors like AI, automation, geopolitical conflicts, and economic considerations. Total Addressable Market Analysis: Insight into market potential, contrasting current size with future potential, offering strategic growth insights.

Insight into market potential, contrasting current size with future potential, offering strategic growth insights. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluation using growth potential, competition dynamics, strategic fit, and risk assessment to provide decision-makers with actionable insights.

Evaluation using growth potential, competition dynamics, strategic fit, and risk assessment to provide decision-makers with actionable insights. Market Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of sub-markets by type, capacity, application, and end use, offering a clear strategic framework for businesses.

Markets Covered: Analysis by type (Plastic, Metal, Wooden, Cardboard), by capacity, by application, and by end use.

Subsegments: Detailed divisions within the types such as HDPE, Aluminum, Custom-Crate, and Corrugated Cardboard Boxes.

Companies Mentioned: Profiles and insights into key players like Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, and more.

Countries and Regions: Extensive coverage of major markets including the USA, China, India, and Europe.

Time Series: Incorporates five years of historical data with a ten-year forecast.

Data: Comprehensive data analysis including market size, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report for easy integration with existing data analysis tools.

