Blow Torch Forecast Report 2025: A $527.23 Market by 2033 Featuring Iwatani, Lakeland, LN Marketing, Rekrow, Auscrown, Bullfinch Gas Equipment, Fowkes Bros, Worthington Cylinder, ROTHENBERGER

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blow Torch Market Report by Product Type, Mode of Operation, Distribution Channel, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blow torch market is poised for promising growth, slated to grow from US$ 364.83 million in 2025 to US$ 527.23 million by 2033, at a high CAGR of 4.71% from 2025 to 2033.

Factors contributing toward the trend are an increase in applications across industries, rising demand for effective heating tools, and advancements in technology for blow torches, making the future bright for the market.

The blow torch, also called a torch or gas torch, is a portable device that generates fire by the combustion of a fuel source, normally propane or butane. Its application is very widespread, ranging from welding, soldering, and brazing, and thus it has become one of the indispensable tools in metalworking and building. Not only in industrial uses, but also in the culinary arts, a blowtorch finds a great place among chefs to caramelize sugar on desserts, give a crust to meat, or create unique flavors.

In recent times, blow torches have become very popular, especially among hobbyists and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Most home improvement projects involve precision heating, which a blow torch is able to do. Secondly, cooking shows and online culinary tutorials have also inspired many to try their hand at using blow torches in their kitchens. The design of modern blow torches, often with adjustable flame settings for better control, has been quite user-friendly. Thus, not only have these tools become commonplace in professional usage but also in everyday households, narrowing the gap between practical utility and creative expression.

Growth Driver in the Global Blow Torch Market

Expanding Industrial and Manufacturing Applications

The global blow torch market is experiencing growth; this mainly reflects increasing demand from industrial and manufacturing sectors. A blowtorch is considered an indispensable tool in metal fabrication, plumbing, construction, and automotive repair, where operations of soldering, brazing, and heating require a controlled flame. With accelerating industrialization in developing economies, demand for versatile, portable heating tools has increased considerably. This growth in demand is also driven by the rapid increase in small workshops and the popularity of DIY metalworking.

Increasing Interest in DIY Projects and Home Improvement

The main growth driver of the blow torch market is the growing trend of DIY projects and home renovations. Consumers are increasingly engaging in personal projects, including metal art, jewelry making, cooking, and small repairs. This has grown the customer base from industrial professionals to household users.

Technological Advances and Product Innovation

The key driver behind technological innovation in the global blow torch market is the development of advanced models with increased functionality. There are various categories available in which the manufacturers will be providing features such as automatic ignition, adjustable flame control, ergonomic handles, and advanced safety mechanisms.

Challenge in the Global Blow Torch Market

Safety Concerns and Risk of Accidents

Safety issues remain one of the key challenges in the blow torch market. Burns, explosions, and fire breakout may occur due to inappropriate handling, fuel leakage, or malfunctioning of the equipment. Inexperienced users, especially those who work in household applications, have greater risks when proper adherence to safety instructions is not followed.

Fluctuating Prices for Raw Materials and Fuels

Price sensitivity in the blow torch market will be related to fluctuations in raw material and fuel prices, impacting manufacturing costs and consumer affordability.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $364.83 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $527.23 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Blow Torch Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Mode of Operation

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Butane Gas Blow Torch

7.2 Propane Gas Blow Torch

7.3 Handle Gas Blow Torch



8. Mode of Operation

8.1 Manual

8.2 Automatic



9. Price Point

9.1 Premium

9.2 Medium

9.3 Economy



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Offline

10.2 Online



11. End User

11.1 Residential

11.2 Commercial

11.3 Industrial



12. Countries

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 United Kingdom

12.2.6 Belgium

12.2.7 Netherlands

12.2.8 Turkey

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.5 Thailand

12.3.6 Malaysia

12.3.7 Indonesia

12.3.8 Australia

12.3.9 New Zealand

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.3 Argentina

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.3 Degree of Competition

14.4 Threat of New Entrants

14.5 Threat of Substitutes



15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strength

15.2 Weakness

15.3 Opportunity

15.4 Threats



16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Overviews

16.2 Key Person

16.3 Recent Developments

16.4 SWOT Analysis

16.5 Revenue Analysis

Iwatani Corporation of America

Lakeland

LN Marketing Pty Ltd.

Rekrow Industrial Inc.

Auscrown Pty Ltd.

Bullfinch Gas Equipment Ltd.

Fowkes Bros. (PTY) Ltd.

Worthington Cylinder Corporation

ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH

