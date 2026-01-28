Blow Torch Forecast Report 2025: A $527.23 Market by 2033 Featuring Iwatani, Lakeland, LN Marketing, Rekrow, Auscrown, Bullfinch Gas Equipment, Fowkes Bros, Worthington Cylinder, ROTHENBERGER

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blow Torch Market Report by Product Type, Mode of Operation, Distribution Channel, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blow torch market is poised for promising growth, slated to grow from US$ 364.83 million in 2025 to US$ 527.23 million by 2033, at a high CAGR of 4.71% from 2025 to 2033.
Factors contributing toward the trend are an increase in applications across industries, rising demand for effective heating tools, and advancements in technology for blow torches, making the future bright for the market.
The blow torch, also called a torch or gas torch, is a portable device that generates fire by the combustion of a fuel source, normally propane or butane. Its application is very widespread, ranging from welding, soldering, and brazing, and thus it has become one of the indispensable tools in metalworking and building. Not only in industrial uses, but also in the culinary arts, a blowtorch finds a great place among chefs to caramelize sugar on desserts, give a crust to meat, or create unique flavors.
In recent times, blow torches have become very popular, especially among hobbyists and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Most home improvement projects involve precision heating, which a blow torch is able to do. Secondly, cooking shows and online culinary tutorials have also inspired many to try their hand at using blow torches in their kitchens. The design of modern blow torches, often with adjustable flame settings for better control, has been quite user-friendly. Thus, not only have these tools become commonplace in professional usage but also in everyday households, narrowing the gap between practical utility and creative expression.
Growth Driver in the Global Blow Torch Market
Expanding Industrial and Manufacturing Applications
The global blow torch market is experiencing growth; this mainly reflects increasing demand from industrial and manufacturing sectors. A blowtorch is considered an indispensable tool in metal fabrication, plumbing, construction, and automotive repair, where operations of soldering, brazing, and heating require a controlled flame. With accelerating industrialization in developing economies, demand for versatile, portable heating tools has increased considerably. This growth in demand is also driven by the rapid increase in small workshops and the popularity of DIY metalworking.
Increasing Interest in DIY Projects and Home Improvement
The main growth driver of the blow torch market is the growing trend of DIY projects and home renovations. Consumers are increasingly engaging in personal projects, including metal art, jewelry making, cooking, and small repairs. This has grown the customer base from industrial professionals to household users.
Technological Advances and Product Innovation
The key driver behind technological innovation in the global blow torch market is the development of advanced models with increased functionality. There are various categories available in which the manufacturers will be providing features such as automatic ignition, adjustable flame control, ergonomic handles, and advanced safety mechanisms.
Challenge in the Global Blow Torch Market
Safety Concerns and Risk of Accidents
Safety issues remain one of the key challenges in the blow torch market. Burns, explosions, and fire breakout may occur due to inappropriate handling, fuel leakage, or malfunctioning of the equipment. Inexperienced users, especially those who work in household applications, have greater risks when proper adherence to safety instructions is not followed.
Fluctuating Prices for Raw Materials and Fuels
Price sensitivity in the blow torch market will be related to fluctuations in raw material and fuel prices, impacting manufacturing costs and consumer affordability.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$364.83 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$527.23 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Blow Torch Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product Type
6.2 By Mode of Operation
6.3 By Distribution Channel
6.4 By End User
6.5 By Countries
7. Product Type
7.1 Butane Gas Blow Torch
7.2 Propane Gas Blow Torch
7.3 Handle Gas Blow Torch
8. Mode of Operation
8.1 Manual
8.2 Automatic
9. Price Point
9.1 Premium
9.2 Medium
9.3 Economy
10. Distribution Channel
10.1 Offline
10.2 Online
11. End User
11.1 Residential
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Industrial
12. Countries
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.2 Canada
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 United Kingdom
12.2.6 Belgium
12.2.7 Netherlands
12.2.8 Turkey
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 South Korea
12.3.5 Thailand
12.3.6 Malaysia
12.3.7 Indonesia
12.3.8 Australia
12.3.9 New Zealand
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.3 Argentina
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Saudi Arabia
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.3 South Africa
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.3 Degree of Competition
14.4 Threat of New Entrants
14.5 Threat of Substitutes
15. SWOT Analysis
15.1 Strength
15.2 Weakness
15.3 Opportunity
15.4 Threats
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Overviews
16.2 Key Person
16.3 Recent Developments
16.4 SWOT Analysis
16.5 Revenue Analysis
- Iwatani Corporation of America
- Lakeland
- LN Marketing Pty Ltd.
- Rekrow Industrial Inc.
- Auscrown Pty Ltd.
- Bullfinch Gas Equipment Ltd.
- Fowkes Bros. (PTY) Ltd.
- Worthington Cylinder Corporation
- ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj4vj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment