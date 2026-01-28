Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ALERT

For Immediate Release

Mayor Muriel Bowser to Visit Washington, D.C. Auto Show on Friday, January 30

Mayor Murial Bowser will visit the Washington, D.C. Auto SHow for a guided walkthrough highlighting the region’s vibrant automotive culture, with a featured stop at the ART-of-Motion lifestyle exhibit. Media are invited to cover the Mayor’s appearance.

ART-of-Motion, a signature Auto Show experience, brings the DMV’s most dynamic automotive creativity to life. Curated by Kimatni D. Rawlins, this exhibit unites local vehicle owners, artists, and creatives who represent the pulse of the region’s car culture. These creators will be on hand to meet Mayor Bowser and showcase the passion, craftsmanship, and community driving D.C.’s automotive scene forward.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.

Kimatni D. Rawlins, President, Automotive Rhythms & Producer of ART-of-Motion

John O’Donnell, President of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Local DMV vehicle owners, artists, and creative partners

When: Friday, January 30 from 3:00 - 4:00 PM

Media should arrive by 2:45 PM and set-up in the ART-of-Motion exhibit space, located on the lower level.

Where:

Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Press Check-In:

All press must pre-register for a press credential using the provided link here . Upon arrival, credentials can be picked up at the Will Call desk in the Grand Lobby.