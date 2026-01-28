Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ALERT
For Immediate Release
Mayor Muriel Bowser to Visit Washington, D.C. Auto Show on Friday, January 30
Mayor Murial Bowser will visit the Washington, D.C. Auto SHow for a guided walkthrough highlighting the region’s vibrant automotive culture, with a featured stop at the ART-of-Motion lifestyle exhibit. Media are invited to cover the Mayor’s appearance.
ART-of-Motion, a signature Auto Show experience, brings the DMV’s most dynamic automotive creativity to life. Curated by Kimatni D. Rawlins, this exhibit unites local vehicle owners, artists, and creatives who represent the pulse of the region’s car culture. These creators will be on hand to meet Mayor Bowser and showcase the passion, craftsmanship, and community driving D.C.’s automotive scene forward.
Who:
- Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.
- Kimatni D. Rawlins, President, Automotive Rhythms & Producer of ART-of-Motion
- John O’Donnell, President of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show
- Local DMV vehicle owners, artists, and creative partners
When: Friday, January 30 from 3:00 - 4:00 PM
- Media should arrive by 2:45 PM and set-up in the ART-of-Motion exhibit space, located on the lower level.
Where:
Washington, D.C. Auto Show
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Press Check-In:
All press must pre-register for a press credential using the provided link here. Upon arrival, credentials can be picked up at the Will Call desk in the Grand Lobby.
Media Contact:
Michaela Watkins
mwatkins@symmetry.agency
301.751.1684