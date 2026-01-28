ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2025

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2025. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Nov 31 Aug 31 May 28 Feb 2025 2025 2025 2025 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 62.9 62.6 63.4 62.9 Dividends paid to date* 89.25 89.25 87.5 87.5 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since 10p Share consolidation) 152.15 151.85 150.9 150.4

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 12 November 2025, the Company announced a Interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 1.5p per share. This dividend will be paid on 30 January 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 9 January 2026. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 61.4p pence and increase dividends paid to date to 90.75p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2025

Cost Valuation Venture capital investments £'000 £'000 MPB Group Limited 1,684 13,223 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 4,624 10,300 Luxury Promise Limited 5,680 7,591 Social Value Portal Ltd 2,590 7,438 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,731 7,310 Farmer J Limited 4,813 7,235 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 2,729 6,157 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay) 3,737 5,563 Dash Brands Ltd 2,718 5,440 Litta App Limited 1,797 4,320 Other venture capital investments 86,294 63,761 Total venture capital investments 121,397 138,338 Cash at bank and in hand 40,151 Other net current assets 211 Net assets 178,700

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2025

Investment additions

Cost Venture capital investments £’000 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. (t/a Lumar) 66 Total 66



Investment disposals

There were no disposals made in the quarter to 30 November 2025.

Investment activity from 1 December 2025 to the date of this announcement

There has been no investment activity for the Company from 1 December 2025 to the date of this announcement.



Changes to share capital

Ordinary Shares of 10p each As at 1 September 2025 281,796,044 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2025 (3,228,836) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2025 5,740,551 As at 30 November 2025 284,307,759

In the period from 1 December 2025 to the date of this announcement, 3,919,700 Ordinary Shares were issued on 19 December 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025 and were allotted at an average price of 64.42p, based on the net asset value of 62.6p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 31 August 2025.



Offer for Subscription

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 17 November 2025 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £30,000,000 (up to £15,000,000 for each Company) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10,000,000 (up to £5,000,000 for each Company).

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2025 to 30 November 2025 or in the period from 1 December 2025 to the date of this announcement.

