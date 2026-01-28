Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR); Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH); and Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement . The underlying class action Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



In November 2025, the Company and individual defendants entered into an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), through certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning Varonis’ expected annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to maintain ARR projections while converting both its federal and non-federal existing on-prem customers to the software-asa-service (“SaaS”) alternative offering. Such statements were made while failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis’ ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. When Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, the stock suffered a massive single-day decline of over 48%.

