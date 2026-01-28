Cheese Forecast Report 2025: A $317.61 Billion Market by 2033 Featuring Sargento Foods, Glanbia, Lactalis Int'l, Saputo, Bel Brands, FrieslandCampina, Daiya Foods, Kite Hill, Arla Foods, Fonterra

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cheese Market Report by Product Type, Milk Source, Format, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cheese Market is expected to reach US$ 317.61 billion by 2033 from US$ 208.06 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.43% from 2025 to 2033

The growing need for protein-rich foods around the world, the growth of the fast-food and convenience food industries, urbanization, consumer preference for Western diets, and advancements in cheese varieties, packaging, and shelf-life enhancement technologies are all factors driving the cheese industry.

The fast-food industry's growth, higher disposable incomes, and increased consumption of processed and convenience meals are some of the major drivers driving the worldwide cheese market's expansion. The demand for cheese-based snacks and meals is being driven by consumers' adoption of Western eating patterns, especially in emerging nations.

Wider distribution is made possible by technological developments in cheese manufacturing and packaging, which have increased shelf life and enhanced quality. Additionally, people who are concerned about their health are realizing that cheese is a great source of calcium and protein, which is driving up demand for organic and low-fat varieties. Market expansion is further accelerated by globalization and the proliferation of retail and e-commerce channels.

Growth Drivers for the Cheese Market

Rising Demand for Protein-Rich and Calcium-Rich Foods

The growing consumer awareness of nutrition and health benefits has significantly boosted the demand for protein-rich and calcium-rich foods, making cheese an increasingly popular dietary choice worldwide. Cheese offers an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential amino acids, and calcium - vital for muscle growth, bone health, and overall wellness. With rising health consciousness, consumers are shifting toward foods that provide both taste and nutrition. The trend is especially strong among fitness enthusiasts, working professionals, and young adults seeking convenient, nutrient-dense options.

Additionally, the development of fortified and low-fat cheese varieties has expanded its appeal to health-conscious consumers. In August 2024, Kraft Heinz, a leading food company, announced the launch of its new line of plant-based cheese alternatives, "Heinz Plant-Based Vegan Cheese Slices," expanding its product offerings to cater to the growing demand for vegan and protein-enriched plant-based food options. This innovation underscores the evolving consumer preference for nutritious, dairy or dairy-alternative cheese products.

Expansion of Fast-Food and Ready-to-Eat Sectors

The rapid expansion of fast-food chains, quick-service restaurants, and ready-to-eat (RTE) meal options has become a key growth driver for the global cheese market. Cheese is an essential ingredient in many fast-food products such as pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and pasta dishes, contributing to its widespread demand. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasingly busy lifestyles have accelerated the consumption of convenient, indulgent food options that use cheese for flavor, texture, and visual appeal.

Additionally, the growing influence of Western food culture in emerging economies has further boosted cheese demand. Manufacturers and foodservice providers are introducing innovative cheese-infused ready-to-eat meals to attract modern consumers. The synergy between food innovation and convenience continues to strengthen market penetration, with major brands emphasizing diverse cheese applications in frozen foods, snacks, and meal kits. This ongoing expansion of the fast-food and RTE industries directly contributes to the sustained growth of the global cheese market.

Technological Advancements in Cheese Preservation and Packaging

Technological innovation in cheese preservation, packaging, and processing has significantly enhanced product quality, shelf life, and distribution efficiency, driving global market growth. Advanced packaging materials such as vacuum sealing, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and antimicrobial films prevent spoilage and contamination while maintaining freshness. Innovations in temperature control and cold-chain logistics also ensure stable product delivery in both domestic and export markets.

Moreover, new processing methods have enabled the production of lactose-free, vegan, and plant-based cheese alternatives, broadening consumer choice and addressing dietary preferences. In August 2023, Agrocorp International launched HerbY-Cheese, a plant-based, nut-free cheese range under the brand HerbYvore in Singapore, developed in collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT). This partnership focused on sustainable plant protein extraction technologies, leading to successful commercialization of dairy-free cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan alternatives. Such advancements in innovation and preservation technology are key to supporting sustainable growth and meeting global consumer demands.

Challenges in the Cheese Market

High Production and Storage Costs

Cheese production requires significant resources, including high-quality milk, specialized processing equipment, and temperature-controlled storage facilities. Fluctuating milk prices directly affect production costs, while energy-intensive storage conditions increase operational expenses. The aging process, essential for many cheese varieties, adds to holding costs and limits rapid production turnover.

In emerging markets, the lack of cold-chain infrastructure further complicates storage and distribution, leading to spoilage and waste. Additionally, compliance with stringent food safety and import regulations increases overheads for manufacturers and exporters. These cost challenges hinder profit margins, particularly for small and medium-sized producers, making large-scale efficiency and technological investment crucial for competitiveness.

Health and Dietary Concerns

Rising awareness about obesity, cholesterol, and lactose intolerance has led some consumers to reduce dairy intake, directly impacting cheese demand. Traditional cheeses often contain high levels of saturated fats and sodium, which can contribute to cardiovascular health risks when consumed excessively. The growing trend toward veganism and plant-based diets further challenges dairy-based cheese producers.

Regulatory pressures to provide clear nutritional labeling and develop healthier formulations increase R&D costs. Moreover, consumers are increasingly demanding transparency in sourcing and animal welfare standards. These evolving dietary and ethical preferences compel manufacturers to innovate with low-fat, lactose-free, and vegan alternatives while maintaining authentic flavor and texture profiles.

Recent Developments in Cheese Market

In May 2025, the European Union implemented a new regulation on Organic Production and Labeling of Agricultural Products, establishing detailed guidelines for organic cheese production. The regulation aims to enhance transparency, ensure consistency across the organic market, and promote sustainable farming practices, reinforcing consumer trust and supporting the growth of the organic cheese sector in Europe.

In February 2025, Arla Foods, a global dairy cooperative, secured a €200 million investment from Danish pension funds to expand its production capacity and strengthen its research and development initiatives. This strategic investment is expected to enhance Arla's competitive position, drive innovation, and support the company's long-term growth in the global cheese industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $208.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $317.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Cheese Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Milk Source

6.3 By Format

6.4 By Distribution Channel

6.5 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Natural

7.1.1 Mozzarella

7.1.2 Feta

7.1.3 Ricotta

7.1.4 Cottage

7.1.5 Cream

7.1.6 Parmesan

7.1.7 Others (Burrata, Mascarpone, etc.)

7.2 Processed Cheese



8. Milk Source

8.1 Cow

8.2 Goat

8.3 Buffalo

8.4 Others



9. Format

9.1 Blocks/Wheels

9.2 Slices

9.3 Shredded and Grated

9.4 Spreads

9.5 Cubes and Sticks



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.3 Specialty Stores

10.4 Online Retailers

10.5 Other



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Overviews

15.2 Key Person

15.3 Recent Developments

15.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Revenue Analysis

Sargento Foods Inc.

Glanbia plc

Lactalis International

Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Bel Brands USA, Inc.

FrieslandCampina

Daiya Foods, Inc.

Kite Hill

Arla Foods Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24virq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment