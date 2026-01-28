Questex’s StreamTV Europe Assembles Streaming’s Power Players from Banijay, Warner Bros. Discovery, Grupo Impresa, ITV, BBC Studios, YouTube, and More

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Europe will convene the most influential leaders across streaming, broadcast, content, technology, and advertising for three days of bold conversations, real-world strategy, and unfiltered insight into where the industry is headed next. Taking place 13-15 April at EPIC Sana in Lisbon, Portugal, StreamTV Europe is designed for executives who are actively shaping the streaming ecosystem – not just reacting to it.

Among the headline speakers are Frédéric Balmary, Chief Business Officer, Pilar Blasco, CEO Banijay Iberia, and Alexia Laroche-Joubert, CEO Banijay France — leaders driving global content strategy, cross-border growth, and localized storytelling excellence. Their insights will explore how premium content powers engagement, platform differentiation, and international scale in today’s streaming economy.

They will be joined by Rick Murray, CEO of Workerbee, whose collaboration with Banijay amplifies creative impact across formats and markets. Together, this standout lineup will share a firsthand case study perspectives on how content innovation and strategic partnerships are shaping the future of audiences and growth.

Another headline moment will feature Marion Rathmann, Group VP Content & Programming Network at Warner Bros Discovery moderating the session “Leaders’ Roundtable: AI vs. the Studios: Power Shift or Creative Renaissance?” The discussion brings studio executives, technologists, and creatives to debate whether AI will erode the traditional studio model—or empower it to evolve.

Adding a powerful regional perspective, Francisco Balsemao, CEO of Grupo Impresa, a Portuguese media conglomerate focused on television broadcasting, publishing and digital content, will deliver a keynote address, offering insight into how European media leaders are navigating transformation across broadcast, publishing, and digital platforms.

A Who’s Who of Global Streaming Leaders

StreamTV Europe’s growing speaker lineup reflects the full streaming value chain, with executives from leading global and European organizations, including:

Kerry Ball, EVP Business Development & Partnerships, BBC Studios Global Channels and Streaming

Alexia Laroche Joubert, CEO, Banijay France

Pilar Blasco, CEO, Banijay Iberia

Frédéric Balmary, Chief Business Officer, Banijay

Kenechi Belusevic, VP Head of Distribution & Business Development, Warner Bros Discovery

Joan Cruells, Vice President of Partnerships and Growth, Viaplay

Mark Garner, Executive Vice President & Head of Global FAST, A&E Global Media

Monty Sarhan, CEO, SkyShowtime

Gus Grimaldi, Senior Director, Head at EMEA, Samsung TV Plus

Katie Stamp, Head of Content, Samsung TV Plus

Akash Tyagi, Head of Product – Live TV and FAST, Roku

Francisco Antunez, Chief Content Officer, Liga Portugal

Laurence Pera, Head of Strategic Partnerships, TFI

Pedro Pina, Vice President, YouTube Europe

Ruth Berry, President, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios

Guillermo Farre, Head of Original Films & Spanish Cinema, Movistar Plus+

Salvatore Di Mari, Head of Operations Southern Europe, Tik Tok Italy & Spain

Sally Barton, Director, Marketing Growth Strategy, Mondelez International

“These leaders aren’t just participating in the streaming evolution – they’re driving it,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology and Founder of StreamTV. "StreamTV Europe brings the industry together at a pivotal moment, creating a forum where real decisions are made, partnerships are formed, and the future of streaming across Europe and beyond is shaped.”

Where Streaming’s Next Chapter Takes Shape

Built for executives across content, technology, and advertising, StreamTV Europe is where the industry comes to align, connect, and move forward together.

From global platforms to regional powerhouses – and from monetization to product strategy - StreamTV Europe delivers the conversations and connections that matter most.

