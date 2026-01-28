Ghana Wheat Market Report 2025-2033 by Nature, End User, Cities and Company Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Wheat Market Report by Nature, End User, Cities and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ghana wheat market is set to record a stable growth, growing from US$ 49.1 million in 2025 to US$ 79.89 million by 2033

Market growth propelled by high demand for wheat-based bakery products, including bread, noodles, and pastries. The projected growth reflects a CAGR of 6.27% during the five-year period between 2025 and 2033. Primarily, urbanization, rising population, and changed eating behavior toward processed and ready-to-eat foods in Ghana continue to drive long-term market growth.

Wheat is one of the most widely grown cereal grains and among the most important staple foods in the world. It is basically grown for its edible seeds, which are usually ground into flour to make bread, pasta, noodles, biscuits, pastry, and a wide range of value-added food products. Wheat is a versatile product that is stable, nutritious, rich in carbohydrates, dietary fiber, and crucial vitamins and minerals. Variants of wheat include hard wheat, soft wheat, and durum wheat for different culinary and industrial uses.

Wheat has lately gained a lot of prominence in Ghana due to changes in dietary habits over the last few decades. This has been coupled with a general rise in wheat product consumption, urbanization, and the resultant increases in bakeries, fast-food chains, and food packaging industries. This development has sparked demand for wheat flour, and bread, instant noodles, pasta, and pastries have become common foods for many households, especially in urban cities.

Younger consumers and working families prefer these products because of their convenience, affordability, and availability in so many types. As Ghana does not produce wheat on a large scale but instead satisfies most of its needs through imports, the demand increase is steady. Due to the changing preferences for food and the expansion of the bakery and foodservice sectors, wheat is becoming an increasingly important component of the Ghanaian diet.

Other significant growth drivers in the Ghana wheat market are the rapid rate of urbanization, which greatly influences dietary patterns. With increased migrations into cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale, convenience-oriented eating is taking over. Foods made of wheat-bread, noodles, pasta, pastries, and biscuits-have become daily staples for many city households owing to their affordability, accessibility, and ease of preparation.

The spread of bakeries, fast-food outlets, and supermarkets further facilitates access to wheat products. Busy urban lifestyles favor ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, hence increasing the demand for wheat. Income growth also favors a wider range of wheat consumption-from breakfast cereals to instant noodles. This trend of moving toward more processed foods continues to drive steady growth within Ghana's wheat market.

May 2025: The Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Ghana embarked on a nationwide farmer cooperative program under the Feed Ghana initiative. This aims to improve food security and agricultural business development within the country. The program provides smallholder grain-growing farmers with mechanization services, finance, agricultural training, and market networks that can help the agricultural sector.

The other key driver of wheat demand is the rapidly expanding bakery and packaged food sector in Ghana. For millions of Ghanaians, bread forms part of daily meals, so bakeries are significant contributors to wheat consumption. The emergence of commercial bakeries, artisanal bakeries, and industrial food processors ensures a stable and growing demand for high-quality wheat flour.

Other packaged foods considered to be all-time favorites both by kids and adults include biscuits, crackers, pastries, cakes, and instant noodles. Innovation by local food manufacturers yields an array of new wheat-based snack foods through improved production technologies and modern retail distribution systems. In this respect, wheat continues to be a very significant input in the expanding packaged food sector and further cements its place in Ghana's food economy.

Olam Agri, the leading food, feed, and fibre agri-business globally, announced, in September 2025, that it is investing in its flagship sustainability programme, the Raising Generations Initiative, to drive economic growth and community development across Ghana. At the core of the initiative are a world-class baking school in collaboration with Ghana TVET and a life-changing scholarship program for dependants of bakers. The baking school will have a wide curriculum, from theoretical knowledge combined with practical training, focusing on the science behind the baking process and introducing the delegates into modern industry advancements.

High growth witnessed in the foodservice and hospitality sectors of Ghana increases demand for wheat and wheat-based products. Fast-food chains, hotels, restaurants, and catering services all use wheat flour for bread, pizza, pastry, pancakes, and fried snacks. The rapid expansion of international restaurant chains and local franchises in big cities is introducing global wheat-based menu items into the Ghana market.

The rapidly growing catering to events also contributes to the demand for wheat-based pastry and other baked goods. An expanding tourism industry and increase in disposable incomes has made dining out more popular, hence increasing foodservice consumption of wheat products. These structural changes in the Ghanaian food economy beget continuous growth in demand for wheat.

June 2024: Masco Foods officially opened the 34th KFC restaurant in Ghana within the airport enclave and closer to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. The KIA branch is carefully crafted to suit the peculiar tastes and preferences of an elite target group and therefore stands as testament to KFC's quest for innovation and excellence, putting together the iconic taste of the world-famous fast-food restaurant with an elevated dining environment. This introduces the KFC self-service booth, a modern technology allowing customers to place orders without any help from workers.

One of the more significant challenges in the Ghana wheat market is its high dependence on imports, with limited domestic production. The climate and soil conditions in Ghana are also not as favorable for large-scale wheat cultivation; hence, the country relies on international suppliers for raw wheat and flour. Consequently, because of such dependence, the changing prices of wheat in the world, devaluation of currency, and disturbances in international supply chains impact the market.

Therefore, this can result in higher import prices, which might be reflected in food items like bread, thereby affecting affordability to consumers. Bottlenecks in trade at ports and transportation issues internally further complicate distribution. Long-term food security concerns remain as Ghana seeks to balance growing consumption with import pressures.

Wheat also faces stiff competition from traditional staples in the country, such as maize, cassava, yam, plantain, and sorghum. Locally produced and consumed foodstuffs are often inexpensive and intricately entwined with the culture of nutritional uptake. During periods of economic downturn, poor consumers may reduce wheat consumption and turn to more affordable foods.

High importation costs inflate the prices of wheat-based foods, which may slow down market growth at the household level, especially in poor or low-income classes. A challenge remains in keeping the products at an affordable level for consumers and increasing costs in wheat products. Producers and food manufacturers must offer value-priced products to effectively compete with the local staple foods.

