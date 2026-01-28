Emotional Poetry Collection Invites Readers on a Journey of Feelings

Charleston, SC, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Time, a captivating collection of poetry by Antonia Bissell Laird, invites readers on an emotional journey that resonates deeply with the heart. Each poem serves as a window into the author's personal experiences, reflecting her profound love for reading, the joy of companionship with pets, and the serene beauty of nature. This collection is designed to evoke feelings, encouraging laughter and tears as readers navigate through a spectrum of emotions. With vivid imagery and relatable themes, One More Time celebrates the simple pleasures of life, reminding us of the connections that bind us together.



Laird structures the narrative with a unique voice that shines through every verse. Readers will find themselves immersed in a tapestry of emotions, where laughter dances alongside tears. The warmth of a pet's affection and the tranquility found in nature's beauty are woven throughout, inviting readers to pause and reflect. Each poem encourages a deep connection with feelings, making it easy for readers to find pieces of themselves within the lines.



Key themes explored in One More Time include:

- The joy of reading and its transformative power

- The unconditional love of pets and their impact on our lives

- The beauty of nature and its calming influence

- Moments of connection and loss that shape our experiences

- The healing power of words and poetry



Antonia Bissell Laird shares, In every poem, I hope to capture the essence of what it means to feel deeply. This heartfelt collection is more than just poetry; it is an invitation to embrace the power of words and the emotions they evoke. As readers delve into this poetic journey, they will discover the beauty that surrounds them and the shared human experience that connects us all.



What secrets lie within the pages of One More Time?



One More Time is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR : Antonia Bissell Laird, born in Wilmington, Delaware, moved to her vacation home in Sea Island after her husband’s death in 2000. She is a proud mother of six, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of seven. In 1969, she was honored as the Poet Laureate of Delaware. A lifelong poet, she has published nine poetry books and one children’s book, with works featured in various publications. She has held multiple distinctive positions in her community including the Junior Board of the Delaware Hospital, the board of the Wilmington Public Library, the guiding staff at the Winterthur Museum and the Delaware Historical Society and a Vice Regent of the Kenmore Historical House in Virginia. An avid tennis player, water and snow skier, she found inspiration in Jackson Hole Wyoming and Stowe Vermont. Now, she enjoys golf, swimming, bridge, and reading, cherishing her beloved pets in memory. Laird lives by the phrase “life is never boring when you have a good book”!

