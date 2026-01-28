Associa N.N. Jaeschke Proudly Serves as Title Sponsor of CAI San Diego Awards Gala at Paradise Point

San Diego, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, a branch of Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, had the honor to serve as a Title Sponsor for the CAI San Diego chapter awards gala. Held on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the iconic Paradise Point Resort, the event brought together community association professionals, vendor partners, and volunteer leaders to celebrate excellence, leadership, and service within the industry.

The evening underscored CAI San Diego’s mission of fostering collaboration and advancing professionalism across community associations. In his address, NNJ president Kevin Pennington emphasized that community association industry work is both impactful and meaningful. “Our industry is built on and relies on us coming together,” Pennington shared, recognizing management professionals, vendor partners, and volunteer board members as the foundation of strong, thriving communities.

Pennington also reflected on NNJ’s journey, noting the company’s 55-year legacy in the San Diego market and its ongoing evolution. Pennington closed his remarks by encouraging professionals across the industry to expect excellence from themselves and from the organizations they represent. He challenged leaders and professionals alike to be intentional about the future of the industry as they move forward together.

At the gala, NNJ celebrated the nomination of two community managers, Ana Boone and Nicole Cummings, for CAI San Diego Manager of the Year. The CAI President’s Award, the top distinction of the night, was presented to Heather Wiltshire, Vice President of Management Operations at N.N. Jaeschke. The accolade honored her exceptional leadership, service to CAI San Diego, and ongoing commitment to advancing the community association industry.

“She’s one of those quiet, steady people who is always willing to step up and do whatever needs to be done,” said Sue Hawks McClintic, Esq., CCAL, who presented the award to Wiltshire. “It doesn’t have to be glamorous, and it doesn’t have to be ‘showy.’ She has a quiet presence and is ready to help any way that she can.”



The evening concluded with celebration, connection, and a shared commitment to shaping a stronger future for community associations throughout San Diego.

