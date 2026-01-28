AI in Sustainability Panel, Workshop and UK Met Office Keynote Confirmed for Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit

London, UK – 27 January 2026 – Sustainability Magazine , part of BizClik, has confirmed a series of AI-focused sessions for Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, taking place 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, Westminster.

The agenda will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping sustainability strategy, environmental performance and climate decision-making across sectors, from operational optimisation to national-scale forecasting.

Forecasting the Future: Embedding AI in the UK’s Weather Service

The programme will feature a keynote session titled Forecasting the Future: Embedding AI in the UK’s Weather Service, delivered by Kirstine Dale, Chief AI Officer at the Met Office, on 5 March 2026 as the opening keynote on the Sustainability Stage.

The session will examine how AI is being embedded within the UK’s national weather service to enhance forecasting accuracy, resilience planning and climate intelligence. It will provide insight into how advanced data science and AI-driven models are supporting public-sector decision-making and long-term climate preparedness.

AI in Sustainability: Panel Discussion

The AI in Sustainability panel will take place on 4 March 2026 from 14:20–15:00 (GMT) on the Sustainability Stage.

The panel will explore how organisations are using AI to improve emissions tracking, energy optimisation, climate modelling and sustainable supply chains. Speakers will discuss how intelligent systems are improving accuracy, efficiency and speed across sustainability initiatives, while addressing implementation challenges and governance considerations.

How AI Will Shape the Future of Sustainability: Workshop

A dedicated workshop , How AI Will Shape the Future of Sustainability, will follow on 4 March 2026 from 15:00–15:45 (GMT) in Workshop Room 1, in association with Watershed.

This interactive session will invite participants to share experiences and explore how AI can be integrated into sustainability frameworks to accelerate environmental and social outcomes. The workshop will focus on real-world applications, opportunities, risks and practical deployment at scale.

Key themes across the AI programme

The AI-focused sessions will cover:

Embedding AI into sustainability strategy and decision-making



Improving emissions tracking and energy efficiency through intelligent systems



AI-driven climate modelling and forecasting



Opportunities and risks of deploying AI at scale



Unlocking new efficiencies, insights and measurable impact







Why it matters

As organisations and governments face increasing pressure to deliver credible sustainability outcomes, AI is emerging as a critical enabler of progress. These sessions provide senior leaders with practical insight into how AI can support better data, faster decisions and more effective climate action across both public and private sectors.

Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit brings together global sustainability, technology and policy leaders to examine the strategies and innovations driving the transition to a net-zero economy.

Event details

Dates: 4–5 March 2026



4–5 March 2026 Venue: QEII Centre, Westminster





