Glendale, CA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness has been named a leading Delta-9 gummy brand for 2026 after an independent review by a reputed cannabis publication, Marijuana Herald . The review compared 25 hemp-derived Delta-9 gummies sold in the U.S. and ranked Exhale Wellness as the benchmark for lab-verified edibles.

Evaluators focused on third-party lab testing, labeling accuracy, and batch-level consistency, which are now key standards for measuring quality and compliance in the Delta-9 edibles market.

What Are Delta-9 Gummies?

Delta-9 gummies are edible products made with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, the same cannabinoid commonly associated with traditional cannabis. In the U.S., these gummies are legally produced under federal law when the Delta-9 THC content stays within the permitted limit of 0.3% by dry weight. This has made Delta-9 gummies a widely available option in the hemp marketplace.

Unlike smoking or vaping, Delta-9 gummies are taken orally, offering a measured and consistent way to consume cannabinoids. They are typically formulated with precise THC levels and are required to undergo third-party lab testing to confirm potency, ingredient accuracy, and compliance.

As consumer awareness grows, lab verification and transparent labeling have become key factors in distinguishing reputable Delta-9 gummy products from the broader market.

2026 Marks a Turning Point for THC Edibles

Recent industry data from 2025 and early 2026 shows increased emphasis on testing accuracy, labeling compliance, and product consistency across the Delta-9 edibles market. Market activity indicates a shift toward data-driven evaluation and compliance-focused product standards.

The team reviewed the technical reports on hemp compliance, and the results were a wake-up call for the industry:

Failure Rates: 74% of hemp edibles were prohibited for sale because they failed potency tests or contained unlisted ingredients.

were prohibited for sale because they failed potency tests or contained unlisted ingredients. Label Accuracy: Only 25% of the products tested actually had the amount of THC listed on the box.

Only tested actually had the amount of THC listed on the box. Growing Demand for Transparency: Search interest in lab-tested Delta-9 gummies has risen by 30%, showing consumers now verify actual lab results before purchasing.

Verification is now more important than being the newest brand on the shelf. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health confirmed a historic flip: daily cannabis use has officially surpassed daily alcohol consumption in the U.S.

This means cannabis is a normal part of life for many adults. Because of this, users want products that work the same way every time. They are moving away from the stoner look and want professional, safe options they can trust.

Exhale Wellness is gaining popularity because it moved away from flashy marketing early on. They focused instead on strict testing and quality control. Their recognition is a direct result of this shift in what people want.

What Makes Delta-9 Different from Delta-8 and Other THC Variants

The technical team has spent years studying the chemistry of these molecules. While they look similar, their impact on the body is quite different. The main difference is the presence of a double bond in their chemical structure. In Delta-9, this bond is on the ninth carbon chain. In Delta-8, it is on the eighth. This small shift changes how the molecule binds to your brain.

Veterans have summarized the industry data in the table below:

Feature Delta-9 THC Delta-8 THC HHC / Delta-10 Potency 100% (The standard) ~50% (Milder) 30% to 70% Natural Source Abundant in plants Trace amounts only Semi-synthetic / Converted User Experience Classic, full effect Clearer, less intense Uplifting or subtle Research Level Decades of studies Limited recent data Very new/ongoing





Delta-9 remains the reference point for all THC gummies because it is the most researched. While newer variants like Delta-8 are gaining traction, they are often created in a lab by converting other chemicals. This process can leave behind residues if not done carefully.

Why Gummies Continue to Be a Preferred Delta-9 Format

Our team has observed a massive shift in how people use THC. In 2025, 68% of new users chose gummies over any other method. This is not just about the taste. It is about having a routine that feels normal and easy to manage. Unlike oils that can be messy or vapes that can be harsh, a gummy is a simple, pre-set serving.

There are three main reasons why this format is winning:

Controlled Dosing: Every gummy has a set amount of THC. You do not have to guess your dose as you do with smoking. The lab data shows that pre-measured servings help 90% of users avoid overconsumption.

Every gummy has a set amount of THC. You do not have to guess your dose as you do with smoking. The lab data shows that pre-measured servings help 90% of users avoid overconsumption. Complete Discretion: You can use these gummies anywhere without a smell or smoke. They fit perfectly into a cabinet or a bag. This makes them a great tool for adult wellness throughout the day.

You can use these gummies anywhere without a smell or smoke. They fit perfectly into a cabinet or a bag. This makes them a great tool for adult wellness throughout the day. Longer-Lasting Results: When you eat a gummy, your body processes it through the liver. This creates a slower, steadier release. While a vape might wear off in an hour, a gummy often provides comfort for 6 to 8 hours.

It was noted that most people appreciate this slow-and-steady approach. It is not about a quick rush. Delta-9 isn't about the old ways of using cannabis; it's about a professional format that fits into a busy life.

Why Lab Verification Is Now the Gold Standard for Delta-9 Gummies

The 2025 market review shows that lab testing is no longer optional. A major industry audit found that 74% of hemp edibles were prohibited for sale because they failed basic safety tests. This is a massive number that has made consumers very cautious. Today, verification is the only way to prove a product is safe and legal.

From Potency Claims to Proven Accuracy

As Delta-9 gummies become more common, third-party lab verification has become essential for separating label claims from verified accuracy. Independent testing confirms Delta-9 THC content stays within federally permitted thresholds and accepted industry variance ranges. It also screens for contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and microbial impurities while confirming batch-to-batch consistency.

Gummies are more prone to inconsistency without testing due to mixing, heat, and molding variables during production. Industry signals show that a growing share of consumers now review Certificates of Analysis (COAs) before purchasing edibles. Common testing failures in this category include inaccurate THC labeling and incomplete safety panels, reinforcing the need for lab verification to define quality standards.

Evaluation Criteria Used to Identify Leading Delta-9 Gummies in 2026

The industry has moved past believing flashy labels. To find the best Delta 9 gummies , the team used a strict set of rules based on data and consumer safety. The experts did not just look at who has the best website.

Verified THC Content: Experts checked whether the THC content in the gummy matches the label. The 2025 audits found that the majority of brands failed this test. To win, a brand must be accurate every time.

Experts checked whether the THC content in the gummy matches the label. The 2025 audits found that the majority of brands failed this test. To win, a brand must be accurate every time. Batch-Specific Lab Reports: A brand must provide a fresh lab report for each batch it produces. This proves that they are checking their work constantly, not just once a year.

A brand must provide a fresh lab report for each batch it produces. This proves that they are checking their work constantly, not just once a year. Ingredient Transparency: The team looked for clean ingredients. The best brands use fruit-based pectin instead of animal gelatin. They also use natural plant colors rather than synthetic chemicals.

The team looked for clean ingredients. The best brands use fruit-based pectin instead of animal gelatin. They also use natural plant colors rather than synthetic chemicals. Manufacturing Consistency: Testers tested gummies from different months to see whether they remained consistent. A great brand ensures the first gummy in the jar is as strong as the last.

Testers tested gummies from different months to see whether they remained consistent. A great brand ensures the first gummy in the jar is as strong as the last. Consumer Trust: Auditors looked at real reviews and return rates. If people keep coming back, it shows the product actually does what it claims.

The evaluation focused on documented lab results, ingredient disclosure, and batch-level consistency. Exhale Wellness met each of the criteria used in the review.

Why Exhale Wellness Leads in Lab-Verified Delta-9 Gummies

The Marijuana Herald team has tracked Exhale Wellness's performance throughout 2025. Auditors found Exhale to be one of the few brands to pass the 2025 blind-sample audit with a potency match.

Exhale Wellness remained consistent, while the other brands struggled to meet expectations. This is why they are the industry benchmark. There are three key facts that set them apart:

Zero Potency Variance: Exhale Wellness gummies matched their label exactly. The data shows that most of the other brands were off by at least 15%.

Exhale Wellness gummies matched their label exactly. The data shows that most of the other brands were off by at least 15%. Full-Panel Safety: Most brands only test for THC. Exhale Wellness tests for everything. Their 2025 reports confirmed they are 100% free from heavy metals, pesticides, and mold.

Most brands only test for THC. Exhale Wellness tests for everything. Their 2025 reports confirmed they are 100% free from heavy metals, pesticides, and mold. Customer Loyalty: People who try Exhale Wellness once become repeat buyers. This is well above the industry average.

Exhale Wellness is gaining popularity because they do not take shortcuts. They use organic, plant-based ingredients, such as fruit pectin, instead of animal gelatin. Product formulations emphasize plant-based ingredients and full-panel testing, aligning with current industry expectations for safety screening and transparency.

How Consumers Can Evaluate Delta-9 Gummy Quality

Consumers are encouraged to look beyond packaging and marketing claims when choosing Delta-9 gummies by focusing on the following factors:

Check for Third-Party Lab Reports

Reliable Delta-9 gummies include access to an independent Certificate of Analysis (COA). This confirms the product has been tested for cannabinoid content and basic safety standards.

Match the Batch Information

The batch number on the lab report should match the batch listed on the product packaging. This ensures the test results apply to the specific gummies being purchased.

Look for Full-Panel Testing

Full-panel lab reports provide more transparency than basic THC tests by covering cannabinoid levels and common safety screenings.

Review Ingredient Transparency

Clear ingredient lists with simple, recognizable components indicate better manufacturing practices and reduce consumer uncertainty.

Conclusion: Delta-9 Gummies Enter a More Sophisticated Phase

The market studies have made one thing clear: the industry is changing for the better. Users are moving away from high-potency mystery products and towards clean, reliable formulas. People no longer just want to feel something. They want to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies.

Exhale Wellness has set the standard for this new era. The brand’s focus on lab accuracy and ingredient transparency aligns with current industry expectations for compliance and consistency. Their recognition is a sign that the market now rewards quality over hype. Delta-9 isn't about a quick trend; it's about a long-term commitment to adult wellness and safety.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a Los Angeles-based pioneer in the hemp industry, founded in 2021 by a collective of cannabis researchers and organic food experts. The brand is dedicated to a plant-first philosophy and specializes in Delta-9, THCA, and CBD products. Based in Commerce, California, the company maintains strict quality control by partnering with organic Colorado hemp farms and utilizing cGMP-certified manufacturing facilities. Every product is 100% vegan, using fruit-based pectin and natural ingredients. Exhale Wellness has become the benchmark for safe, federally compliant Delta-9 formulations through its commitment to ISO-accredited lab transparency and batch-specific reporting.