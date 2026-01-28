WePlay Lights Up Times Square: Global Brand Building Enters New Stage

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay, a global new-generation social entertainment platform, announced on January 18, 2026, that its brand image had made its official debut on the digital billboard in New York’s Times Square. This move marks a new stage in the company’s global brand development, stemming from a clear recognition of its market position and serving as a strategic declaration of its future direction.

Three Dimensions of WePlay's Global Brand Evolution

First Dimension: Market Recognition Milestone

WePlay's ability to secure Times Square reflects sustained global market efforts and extensive user recognition:

Global downloads exceed 800 million

Millions of monthly active users

Multiple #1 rankings on download charts across emerging markets including Taiwan, Japan, Middle East, and Southeast Asia

Multiple successful collaborations with international IP brands

Second Dimension: Global Expression of Brand Philosophy

On the global stage of Times Square, WePlay expresses far more than just "an application"—it articulates a profound understanding of modern youth social needs:

"Young people are fundamentally redefining how they socialize. Rather than relying on complex social scripts, they're building more natural and authentic human connections through games, voice communication, and real-time interaction."



Third Dimension: Confidence Declaration of Global Strategy

WePlay's Times Square debut is a confidence statement about its global competitive capabilities.

It signals:

WePlay is prepared to compete with leading international platforms

WePlay's product philosophy and operational model have been validated across multiple markets

WePlay's next expansion phase will be more confident and systematically organized

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay is dedicated to connecting global youth through voice communication and interactive entertainment.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world.

