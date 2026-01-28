Cement Industry Forecast Report 2025: A Global $661.12 Billion Market by 2033 Featuring CRH, Dangote Cement, SCG, TCC, UltraTech Cement, Heidelberg Materials, HOLCIM, InterCement, and JSW Cement

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cement Market Report by Product Type,End-Use Sector, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cement Market is expected to grow significantly from US$ 425.27 Billion in 2025 to US$ 661.12 Billion by 2033, poised at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

Growth drivers include growing construction activities and trends of urbanization along with growing demand for sustainable building materials globally, showcasing the cement sector's important role in infrastructure development.

Cement is a very fine powder prepared from a mixture of different raw materials, mainly limestone and clay. These materials when mixed with water form a paste, which eventually sets over time. It is an essential component of concrete, the most widely used building material across the world. In this regard, cement is valued for its strength, durability, and versatility, and thus becomes indispensable in many areas of construction, such as buildings, bridges, roads, and even dams.

The reasons for the global popularity of cement are the strength it imparts and the durability of the structure. The rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructural development in developing nations will continue to drive up the demand for cement. Additionally, new technologies have been developed in the production process, and a growing awareness of environmental concerns has steered research toward more sustainable products, including blended cements and recycled materials.

Because of this, the cement industry keeps growing and changing to meet global needs but also faces modern-day challenges such as carbon emissions. All these changes continue to make cement a staple in modern construction, enabling different societies to maintain their infrastructure and experience economic growth.

Growth Driver in the Global Cement Market

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion

The global cement market is driven fundamentally by rapid urbanization and expanding infrastructure investments across developing and developed economies. The demand for cement grows parallel to building housing, transportation networks, and industrial facilities that nations are continuously undertaking.

Emerging economies in Asia and Africa are a witness to major city expansions and infrastructure mega-projects such as highways, bridges, and smart cities. The governments are investing heavily in public works to spur economic development and increase employment. Urban migration is increasing the need for affordable residential housing, schools, and hospitals--further stimulating the consumption of cement. Infrastructure renovation and sustainability-oriented urban renewal projects also create steady demand in developed countries.

According to the United Nations, the population of the world is predicted to increase by approximately 2 Billion in the next 30 years. An increasing population of the world has resulted in an increased demand for infrastructure and housing, both of which use vast amounts of cement in various construction projects. Furthermore, it has been estimated by the United Nations that the urban population of the world will increase to two-thirds by 2050.

Technological Advancements and Sustainable Product Innovations

Cement manufacturing has come a long way with technological innovations in terms of transforming production efficiency and environmental performance. New formulations such as low-clinker, blended, and geopolymer cements are gaining traction for their lower carbon footprints. Further, digitalization, automation, and AI-based process monitoring are improving energy efficiency and quality control inside cement plants. Companies are also adopting carbon capture and utilization technologies to comply with stricter emission regulations. In parallel, the growing demand for green buildings is encouraging developers to use eco-friendly and high-performance cement materials.

Researchers are working on a wide array of alternative raw materials, including fly ash, slag, and calcined clays-all expanding the dimensions of sustainable production. These innovations not only reduce operational costs and environmental impact but also create differentiation in a highly competitive market. December 2024: Siam Cement Group (SCG), a company located in Thailand, has announced plans to increase its output of SCG Low Carbon cement in southern Vietnam. It intends to provide local green-purchasing projects and export around 8000t/day of the product to Australia, the U.S., and Canada.

Government Initiatives and Housing Development Programs

Public investment in housing and infrastructure projects continues to be the main driver of global demand for cement. Large-scale housing programs are being executed by governments in developing regions to combat growth in urban populations coupled with shortages of affordable housing. At the same time, stimulus packages for infrastructure recovery in post-pandemic economies are revitalizing cement consumption. Initiatives toward the development of industrial parks, renewable energy plants, and corridors of transport will add to the long-term needs for cement.

Most countries incentivize the use of low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials, thus driving innovation in the production of cement. Urban planning policies encouraging sustainable and resilient construction further support the stability of the market. In August 2025, Prime Minister, during his visit to Gujarat, inaugurated 1,449 houses and 130 shops constructed under PMAY Urban costing Rs. 133.42 crore (US$ 15.11 million). A new provision was also introduced in Gujarat's PMAY (Rural) to provide additional assistance of Rs. 50,000 (US$ 566) for house roof plastering, benefiting more than 34,000 families.

Challenge in the Global Cement Market

Environmental Impact and Carbon Emission Regulations

The cement industry is facing one of the most compelling challenges in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The production of cement requires enormous amounts of energy and contributes almost 7-8% to total CO2 emissions worldwide. Most governments and environmental authorities are forcing manufacturers with strict regulations to adapt cleaner technologies. However, most sustainable production methods require high capital investment, sophisticated and expensive equipment, and proper renewable energy sources, which increase production costs.

The latest environmental standards impose more and more complications in supply chain management and product composition. The challenge facing cement manufacturers is how to be cost-effective while implementing sustainable measures at the same time without compromising competitive pricing. Manufacturers that are unable to develop along the decarbonization trends will suffer under penalty, loss of reputation, or even exclusion from the market. Therefore, carbon intensity management remains a vital challenge for cement manufacturers worldwide.

Volatility in Prices of Raw Material and Energy

The manufacturing of cement relies heavily on raw materials: limestone, clay, and gypsum, as well as fuels ranging from coal to natural gas or alternative sources. Price volatility in either one can fundamentally alter the profit margin. The geopolitical landscape disrupting transport routes, or volatile currency dynamics, can further complicate procurement and supply chain management. This is all further exacerbated by continually increasing energy costs; clearly, fuel and electricity consume the lion's share of overall production costs.

Moreover, changes in sustainability require investments ahead of any eventual savings in operation. For smaller entities, especially mid-sized manufacturers, these financial strains will reduce competitiveness and bind modernization initiatives. Further, the ability of cement companies to stabilize input prices via vertical integration, long-term contracts, or energy efficiency technology will be important for maintaining profitability during the turbulent times at play within the marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Cement Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By End-Use Sector

6.3 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Blended Cement

7.2 Fiber Cement

7.3 Ordinary Portland Cement

7.4 White Cement

7.5 Other Types



8. End-Use Sector

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Infrastructural

8.4 Industrial and Institutional



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Key Person

13.3 Recent Developments

13.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Revenue Analysis

CRH

Dangote Cement Plc

SCG

TCC GROUP HOLDINGS

UltraTech Cement Ltd

Heidelberg Materials

HOLCIM

InterCement

JSW Cement

