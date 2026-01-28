"Global Video Streaming Market to Reach USD 2.23 Trillion by 2035"

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Channel, Type of Platform, Type of Revenue Model, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video streaming market is projected to escalate from USD 364.7 billion currently to USD 2.23 trillion by 2035, marking a robust CAGR of 17.93%. Recent trends highlight the profound impact of an expanding internet user base on the industry's dynamics.

Market Growth and Trends The surge in smartphone usage and connected devices, aligned with available entertainment content, has reshaped consumer expectations, prompting significant market evolution. Industry leaders like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu continue to advance user experiences, while platforms such as YouTube drive ad-based models, broadening market opportunities.

Innovations like virtual reality and AI enhance personalized user experiences, accelerating market expansion. On-demand streaming is pivotal due to accessibility benefits, with effective content distribution deeply linked to cloud and network-attached storage solutions.

Key Market Segments The video streaming market is diversely segmented as follows:

1. Component Type: Divided into software and services, the software segment currently leads due to OTT platform adoption, facilitating seamless content distribution. However, services are poised for higher growth rates driven by increased demand for video-on-demand and management services.

2. Channel Type: Segmentation includes cable TV, IPTV, OTT, and satellite TV. With the OTT segment leading, attributable to direct internet delivery across multiple devices, cable TV is anticipated to grow faster, benefiting from broader market reach.

3. Platform Type: Platforms range from gaming consoles, laptops, desktops, smart TVs, to smartphones. While smartphones currently dominate due to global accessibility, smart TVs are expected to grow more rapidly, offering enhanced home entertainment experiences.

4. Revenue Model: Segments include advertising-based, subscription-based, and transactional models. Subscription models presently prevail, offering stable revenue streams, but advertising models are set to grow significantly, appealing to wider, cost-sensitive audiences.

5. Vertical Type: The market spans diverse verticals from auction and bidding to media & entertainment, with the latter currently leading due to heightened video-on-demand interest. The sports/esports sector is projected to witness quicker growth driven by live broadcast demand.

6. Geographical Regions: Currently, North America leads the market due to high service adoption, while Asia is poised for rapid growth, propelled by increased internet and smartphone usage.

Research Coverage This comprehensive report delves into:

Detailed market sizing and opportunity analysis.

Competitive landscape evaluation encompassing key company profiles.

A SWOT analysis, assessing market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Value chain analysis detailing industry phases and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered The report provides insights into:

Company engagement in the video streaming market.

Factors influencing market evolution.

Current and future market sizes and growth forecasts.

Distribution of market opportunities across key segments.

