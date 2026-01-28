FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTCID: FFWC) (01/27/2026 Close: $47.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,617,000 or $1.48 per common share compared to $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $4,664,000,000 compared to $3,994,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense was $100,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,161,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,909,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $3,135,000 or $2.88 per common share compared to $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $9,179,000 compared to $7,776,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $175,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $2,429,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $7,911,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.77% and 11.83% compared to 11.36% and 10.67% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024. The three and six months ended December 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.11% and 1.09% compared to 0.99% and 0.93% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at December 31, 2025 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,908,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.44% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $584,760,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity was $55,209,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 1,408 shares at an average price of $44.87. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 2,137 shares at an average price of $43.21. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 December 31June 30
  2025  2025 
 Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,816,789 $7,166,023 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,921,097  3,649,597 
Cash and cash equivalents 10,737,886  10,815,620 
   
Securities available for sale 105,061,355  103,067,093 
Loans held for sale 640,500  314,800 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,886,040  
at December 31, 2025 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 435,325,539  422,829,649 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800  1,739,500 
Accrued interest receivable 3,180,451  3,055,402 
Premises and equipment, net 7,595,174  7,602,679 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,019,308  1,072,056 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,399,137  13,165,670 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -  38,560 
Other assets 4,837,735  5,192,615 
Total assets$584,759,783 $570,107,542 
   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$50,270,376 $52,521,124 
Interest-bearing 459,865,042  453,607,241 
Total deposits 510,135,418  506,128,365 
   
Borrowings 14,900,000  10,000,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,515,714  4,035,448 
Total liabilities 529,551,132  520,163,813 
   
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,085,842 at December 31, 2025 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,239,477  10,233,608 
Retained earnings 68,373,991  65,911,649 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,747,938) (11,560,272)
Treasury stock, at cost:750,486 at December 31, 2025 and  
753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,675,242) (14,659,619)
Total shareholders' equity 55,208,651  49,943,729 
   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$584,759,783 $570,107,542 



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
 Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans, including fees$6,222,131 $5,759,713 $12,342,216 $11,490,780 
Taxable securities 531,607  537,113  1,096,053  1,074,663 
Tax exempt securities 398,895  411,872  796,125  817,709 
Other 69,958  187,210  136,761  381,632 
Total interest and dividend income 7,222,591  6,895,908  14,371,155  13,764,784 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits 2,367,539  2,901,835  4,735,406  5,989,166 
Borrowings 190,994  14  457,238  14 
Total interest expense 2,558,532  2,901,849  5,192,644  5,989,180 
     
Net interest income 4,664,059  3,994,059  9,178,511  7,775,604 
     
Provision for credit losses 100,000  75,000  175,000  75,000 
     
Net interest income after provision for    
credit losses 4,564,059  3,919,059  9,003,511  7,700,604 
     
Noninterest income:    
Net gains on sales of loans 101,686  141,322  256,077  239,334 
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets -  35,238  25,527  35,238 
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (2,076) -  (2,076) (684)
Commission income 433,621  452,309  852,187  936,389 
Service charges and fees 187,965  208,986  438,804  465,519 
Earnings on life insurance 120,660  110,593  233,467  218,272 
Other 319,043  310,600  625,241  645,474 
Total noninterest income 1,160,898  1,259,048  2,429,227  2,539,542 
     
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and benefits 2,039,308  2,004,047  4,077,795  4,045,660 
Occupancy and equipment 311,941  311,383  619,057  633,457 
Professional 134,926  193,931  289,807  336,682 
Marketing 119,710  103,762  226,458  194,203 
Deposit insurance premium 102,000  75,000  204,000  162,261 
Regulatory assessment 11,019  11,569  22,037  19,282 
Correspondent bank charges 25,764  24,055  52,237  46,554 
Data processing 606,685  494,887  1,260,577  963,476 
Printing, postage and supplies 80,286  84,644  149,721  156,852 
Expense on life insurance 28,944  (82,096) 57,888  (47,553)
Contribution expense 2,917  9,601  10,417  19,102 
Expense on REO 291  -  2,333  - 
Other 445,087  347,235  938,830  743,467 
Total noninterest expense 3,908,879  3,578,018  7,911,157  7,273,443 
     
Income before income taxes 1,816,078  1,600,089  3,521,581  2,966,703 
     
Income tax expense 198,947  160,565  386,570  284,493 
     
Net income$1,617,131 $1,439,524 $3,135,011 $2,682,210 



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
   2025  2024  2025  2024 
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.48 $1.29 $2.88 $2.38 
Diluted earnings$1.48 $1.29 $2.88 $2.38 
Dividends paid$0.31 $0.30 $0.62 $0.60 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,086,396  1,112,282  1,086,852  1,127,300 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,085,842  1,100,198  1,085,842  1,100,198 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.29% 2.82% 3.26% 2.76%
Return on average assets *** 1.11% 0.99% 1.09% 0.93%
Return on average common equity *** 11.77% 11.36% 11.83% 10.67%
      
  December 31June 30  
   2025  2025   
Nonperforming assets *$6,908,238 $8,147,342   
Repossessed assets$0 $38,560   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
***Annualized    
      

