AMPLIFY is Golden Gavel Winner 2026 for “The Danica Enyart Story: Turning Loss into Legacy”

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPLIFY has been honored with a 2026 Golden Gavel Award for its testimonial film “ The Danica Enyart Story: Turning Loss into Legacy, ” produced in partnership with Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY).

The Golden Gavel Winner 2026 Best Testimonial tells the story of Allen Enyart and his family following the devastating loss of his wife, Danica, after a preventable stroke misdiagnosis. Through restrained, compassionate storytelling, the film traces the family’s journey from heartbreak to resolve, centering on accountability, dignity, and the human realities behind medical negligence litigation.

Rather than relying on dramatization, the video allows Allen’s voice to lead, honoring Danica’s life while reinforcing RDCY’s philosophy that advocacy is most powerful when it remains deeply human.

“This recognition means a great deal because the story itself demanded humility and care,” said Matt Salvato , CEO of AMPLIFY. “Allen trusted us with something profoundly personal. Our responsibility was to make sure that trust came through in every frame.”

Matthew Hughes , Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY, emphasized the firm’s client-first approach.

“At AMPLIFY, the work only matters if it serves real people,” Hughes said. “This award reflects a team that comes together in service of our law-firm partners and, ultimately, the families they fight for every day. These stories are about accountability, dignity, and justice, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

The family’s lawyer, Nicole Kruegel , Partner at Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa , added “Our responsibility is to fight for families when they are at their most vulnerable, to demand accountability, and to help turn tragedy into change that can protect others. AMPLIFY told the story of Allen and his family with extraordinary care and dignity.”

The film resonates deeply with the legal community, demonstrating how thoughtful storytelling can elevate understanding of the justice system while preserving the humanity at the heart of every case.

Project Contributors

Story Participants:

Allen Enyart and Family

Legal Team:

Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa

AMPLIFY Production Team:

Patrick Morris, Video Producer

Curt Hughes, Videographer

Kyle Harrison, Head of Design

Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador

Credits

Produced by AMPLIFY

Creative Oversight by Matt Salvato, CEO, AMPLIFY

The Golden Gavel Award recognizes excellence in legal-industry communications and storytelling, honoring work that advances public understanding of the justice system and elevates the voices of those seeking accountability.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a Golden Gavel-winning revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: bridget@amplifylaw.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37678a98-1ee2-4625-a68c-c14ba7f75ae9