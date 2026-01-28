Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glyphosate Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glyphosate Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2035.

Glyphosate remains a cornerstone for pre-plant burndown, in-crop use on traited systems, and post-harvest stubble management, even as stewardship and regulatory expectations increase. The market is supported by the adoption of conservation and no-till practices, intensified multi-cropping, and cost-per-hectare advantages in price-sensitive regions. At the same time, resistance issues and tighter regulations in some parts of Europe are pushing users toward precision applications and diversified tank mixes. Chinese technical suppliers have rationalized capacities and improved environmental compliance, boosting purity standards and stabilizing prices for global formulators reliant on consistent long-term supply. Upgraded wastewater and emissions controls have minimized historical boom-bust cycles, allowing formulators in the Americas and Europe to plan reliably. Growers are embracing pulse-width modulation, section control, UAV spot-spraying, and digital platforms to optimize application rates while maintaining efficacy and regulatory compliance.

The soluble liquids segment held a 54% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2035. These formulations are favored for their ease of handling, broad tank-mix compatibility, and improved uptake, rainfastness, and efficacy, including aquatic-approved options for canal and shoreline management.

The GM crops segment accounted for a 49% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2035. Glyphosate remains essential in soybean, corn, and cotton systems, addressing resistant biotypes and forming the backbone of pre-plant burndown and directed strip applications in permanent crops and orchards. Aquatic and industrial use relies on long-interval labels and aquatic-safe formulations.

North America Glyphosate Market held a 23.9% share in 2025, reflecting a mature and highly professionalized glyphosate market. The U.S. operates under EPA-approved labels, with endangered-species mitigation measures reinforcing timing, buffer zones, and comprehensive documentation requirements.

Key players in the Glyphosate Market include ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Albaugh, LLC, Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Arysta LifeScience, Bayer AG, Excel Crop Care Limited, FMC Corporation, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Helm AG, Heranba Industries Limited, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rainbow Agro, Sinon Corporation (Taiwan), Syngenta Group (ChemChina), UPL Limited, and Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Companies in the Global Glyphosate Market are implementing several strategies to strengthen their foothold. They are investing in R&D to improve formulation performance, including enhanced surfactant systems and precision-compatible products. Strategic alliances with distributors, cooperatives, and agritech platforms expand market penetration and support the adoption of digital application tools. Regional expansion, particularly in emerging markets with rising farm incomes, helps capture new growth opportunities. Companies are also optimizing supply chains, improving environmental compliance, and offering training and technical support to growers to ensure correct usage.

