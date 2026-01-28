Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethoxylates Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ethoxylates Market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2035.

The ethoxylates industry plays a pivotal role across a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. Market evaluation includes production trends, pricing patterns, regional consumption, and demand across multiple product families and applications. Growth is closely aligned with the expansion of personal care, agrochemical, and industrial manufacturing sectors, underpinned by innovations in the broader chemicals industry. Distribution is highly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe due to established chemical manufacturing bases, agricultural activity, and robust consumer goods industries. Emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are contributing to growth as domestic production scales up to meet increasing consumer demand, gradually diversifying global supply and consumption. Alcohol ethoxylates dominate due to performance efficiency, regulatory compliance, and cost advantages, while specialty grades command premium pricing for technical specifications.

The alcohol ethoxylates segment held a 62% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2035. They serve as key ingredients in most cleaning and personal care formulations due to their excellent emulsifying and detergent properties. Fatty amine ethoxylates remain essential in agrochemical applications for enhancing pesticide spreading and penetration. Additionally, methyl ester ethoxylates are emerging as a sustainable alternative, combining mildness for cosmetic and industrial uses with ecological advantages.

The household and personal care applications segment held a 28.5% share in 2025, with expected growth at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2026 to 2035. Ethoxylates are critical for emulsification, cleansing, and formulation stability in shampoos, cleansers, and skincare products. In agrochemicals, ethoxylates act as wetting agents that improve pesticide efficacy in precision farming. In upstream oil and gas, they are utilized as additives in drilling fluids and demulsifiers, enhancing operational reliability in extraction processes.

North America Ethoxylates Market accounted for a 19.7% share in 2025 and is expanding rapidly. Advanced chemical manufacturing capabilities and strong sustainability regulations make the region a strategic growth hub. Demand for environmentally compliant formulations and specialty chemical innovations provides opportunities for high-performance ethoxylates targeting industrial applications.

Key players in the Global Ethoxylates Market include BASF SE, Arkema SA, Croda International PLC, INEOS Group Limited, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Nouryon, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sasol Limited, Solvay SA, and Stepan Company. Companies in the Global Ethoxylates Market are strengthening their position through multiple strategies. They are investing in research and development to create high-performance and sustainable formulations, expanding production facilities in strategic regions to reduce lead times, and diversifying product portfolios to meet sector-specific needs. Partnerships with end-user industries and distributors enhance market reach, while a focus on regulatory compliance and eco-friendly innovations ensures long-term competitiveness. Firms are also leveraging digitalization and advanced analytics for supply chain optimization and cost efficiency, ensuring timely delivery and improved customer satisfaction across industrial and consumer segments.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $12.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Nouryon

Huntsman International LLC

Sasol Limited

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay SA

INEOS Group Limited

Croda International PLC

Arkema SA

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

