CourseCompare Releases New 2026 Education Data on Resilience Across Canada’s Education Sector Amid Policy and Market Pressures

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CourseCompare , Canada’s marketplace for education, which served more than three million prospective learners from more than 100 countries in 2025, has released new 2026 education sector data and analysis examining how schools and programs are responding to mounting policy and market pressures across Canada.

Spanning more than 50 in-demand education categories across universities, colleges, and professional training providers, the 2026 analysis—grounded in learner demand data, employment and graduation outcomes, employer reputation, and verified student feedback, with methodologies tailored by discipline—reflects a sector that has moved beyond short-term disruption into a period of sustained adjustment.

“For decades, school performance has been judged primarily on research prowess and reputation,” said Robert Furtado, CEO of CourseCompare. “CourseCompare’s work is designed to complement that view with a clearer measure of economic return, grounded in real learner behaviour, employment outcomes, and how quickly institutions adapt to changing needs. In a year marked by financial pressure and labour market shifts, we’re looking beyond reputation alone to highlight institutions delivering results at the program level.”

A Sector Under Sustained Pressure

Over the past year, pressures that had been building across the education sector have become harder to ignore, showing up not just in planning documents but in program offerings, staffing decisions, and institutional balance sheets.

“What changed this year is that the constraints became unmistakable,” said Furtado. “Policy limits on international enrollment are now locked in. Funding pressure is structural. The tech correction is still being absorbed. And uncertainty around AI is no longer speculative—it’s something institutions and learners are actively planning around.”

In some segments, the pressure has been especially visible. Several large coding bootcamp providers have ceased operations or scaled back offerings following financial shortfalls, reflecting a broader pullback in parts of the tech education market as hiring slowed and employer demand shifted.

Across the publicly funded system, colleges have implemented significant layoffs and program reductions, with sector reporting—including figures cited by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union—indicating that roughly 10,000 faculty and staff positions are expected to be affected in Ontario alone, alongside hundreds of courses suspended or cancelled due to declining international enrollment and ongoing funding pressures.

Pressure is also mounting at the university level. The Council of Ontario Universities has noted operating deficits of roughly $338 million in 2024-25 and a projected shortfall of about $265 million in 2025-26, highlighting financial strain across Ontario’s university sector.

While Ontario provides the clearest illustration of these pressures due to its scale and exposure to international enrollment shifts, similar adjustments have been reported across other provinces as institutions respond to tighter funding and changing demand. In response, many have accelerated a shift toward domestic recruitment, placing greater emphasis on local demand, working adults, and mid-career learners.

What Resilience Looks Like in Practice

Across categories, CourseCompare’s proprietary data revealed a consistent pattern among schools and programs that continued to attract learners and deliver strong outcomes. CourseCompare’s data show that the most resilient institutions shared a common set of traits:

Clearly defined outcomes tied to in-demand, labour-market-aligned roles, giving learners confidence in how programs translate into employment

Delivery models tailored to working adults, offering flexibility without sacrificing structure or instructional quality—particularly, but not exclusively, in continuing education programs

Proactive learner engagement and support throughout the decision and enrollment process, ensuring timely guidance, clarity, and follow-through

Faster curriculum refresh cycles that keep pace with evolving skill requirements and employer demand

Employer-co-designed programs tied directly to job placement and real-world career relevance

Modular, stackable credentials that reduce risk for learners and allow pathways to adapt over time

Strong, trusted brands reinforced by transparency, consistency, and proven results



“These aren’t abstract qualities,” said Furtado. “They show up clearly in enrollment patterns, completion rates, placement outcomes, and student sentiment. In a year of heightened scrutiny, the schools performing best were the ones giving learners clarity, confidence, and credible pathways forward.”

