Foundation for Financial Planning Announces 2026 Board Leadership and New Trustees

Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, today announced its 2026 Board of Trustees leadership and the election of five new trustees.

Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®, has begun her term as Chair of FFP’s Board of Trustees for 2026. Gordon has served on the board since 2021 and previously held leadership roles, including Vice Chair and Chair of the Grants Committee.

In addition to Gordon’s appointment as Chair, Terri Fiedler, CRPC®, CIMA®, President of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial, has been elected Vice Chair and will assume the role of Chair in 2027. Fiedler has served as a trustee since 2011 and as Co-Chair of FFP’s Corporate Advisory Council since 2019.

“It’s an honor to serve as Chair of the Foundation for Financial Planning,” said Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®. “FFP’s mission is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to thoughtful, high-quality financial guidance, especially during moments of crisis. I’m committed to working with our board, partners, and volunteers to extend that impact to even more people in need.”

FFP also welcomes the following five new trustees to its Board for the 2026–2028 term:

Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP® , Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Yeske Buie®

, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Yeske Buie® Jon Beatty , Managing Director and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Charles Schwab

, Managing Director and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Charles Schwab Ryan Fleming, CFP® , Principal, Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc.

, Principal, Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc. Kate Healy , CEO, AdvoKate IQ, LLC

, CEO, AdvoKate IQ, LLC Stacey McKinnon, CFP®, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Partner, Morton Wealth

“FFP is fortunate to be guided by leaders who bring extraordinary depth of experience, perspective, and commitment to expanding access to financial planning,” said Jon Dauphiné, FFP’s CEO. “As we continue to build momentum for the pro bono movement nationwide, Yonhee’s thoughtful leadership and Terri’s long-standing service and strategic expertise will be invaluable. We are also excited to welcome five new trustees whose collective experience across the profession will strengthen our work and expand our reach.”

Jon Beatty, Managing Director and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, adds that Schwab’s longstanding partnership with FFP has been grounded in a shared belief that financial advice can be a powerful force for good. “I’ve long admired FFP’s work, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with this dedicated and talented group of trustees and staff to give back to the profession in a way that has a real impact.”

Dauphiné also expressed appreciation to the Foundation’s outgoing trustees for their dedicated service, including outgoing Chair Tony Svach, who will remain on FFP’s board and Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair. He also recognized FFP co-founder and longest-serving trustee, Alexandra Armstrong, CFP®, who retired from the board in 2025, thanking her for her three decades of tireless leadership and commitment to advancing FFP’s mission.

2026 Board Leadership

Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®, recently retired from a long career at JMG Financial Group, where she served in multiple leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer. During her tenure, she oversaw employee development, firm operations, and strategic initiatives, and was instrumental in expanding JMG’s community service efforts. A CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, Gordon was named one of InvestmentNews’ 2018 “Women to Watch.” She also serves on the boards of The Chicago Network and Dominican University and is an active speaker within the Korean-American community. She holds a BA in Communications from Dominican University.

Terri Fiedler, CRPC®, CIMA®, has served as President of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial since 2022. Previously, she was President and CEO of AIG Financial Distributors, where she led the organization’s sales and distribution strategy for retirement and insurance solutions. Prior to joining AIG in 2012, she held senior leadership roles at Invesco and AIM Distributors. Fiedler earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and holds the CRPC® and CIMA® designations.

New Trustees

Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP® is Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Yeske Buie®. A financial planner since 2009, he has been consistently recognized for professional excellence, including honors from Forbes, Washingtonian, Northern Virginia Magazine, and InvestmentNews. Abugideiri is deeply engaged in the financial planning community, serving with the Financial Planning Association® and contributing to the CFP Board’s Workforce Development Advisory Group. He holds an M.A. in Economics from George Mason University and a B.S. in Finance from Virginia Tech.

Jon Beatty is Managing Director and Head of Schwab Advisor Services at Charles Schwab and a member of the firm’s Executive Council. He oversees the business that supports more than 16,000 independent advisory firms managing $5.0 trillion in assets. Beatty has spent 28 years at Schwab, including 16 years in Advisor Services leadership roles, and is passionate about helping independent advisors succeed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wittenberg University.

Ryan Fleming, CFP® is a Principal at Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc., where he delivers comprehensive financial planning to individuals, couples, and business owners. With more than 30 years in the profession, Fleming is known for his collaborative approach and commitment to mentorship. A past president and chairman of the Financial Planning Association of the National Capital Area, he received the Norma Severns Leadership Award in 2016. He holds a finance degree from the University of Maryland.

Kate Healy is CEO of AdvoKate IQ, LLC, a wealth management consultancy she founded in 2023 to help firms create growth strategies. With more than three decades of experience in leadership, marketing, talent development, and practice management, Healy is widely recognized for her advocacy of the next generation of financial planners, women advisors, and the profession as a whole. She has been named one of Investment Advisor’s “25 Most Influential” and InvestmentNews’ “Women to Watch.” Healy has held senior leadership roles at TD Ameritrade Institutional, Merrill Lynch, and MetLife, and has served in multiple leadership roles with FFP. She holds a BA in Economics from Rutgers College.

Stacey McKinnon, CFP® is Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Partner at Morton Wealth, where she has spent more than a decade helping grow the firm to over $3 billion in assets under management. Her leadership spans strategic planning, brand development, and client experience, with a focus on fostering a culture rooted in empathy, transparency, and accountability. McKinnon holds dual bachelor’s degrees in business economics and religious studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation’s leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors, and more. Over its 30-year history, FFP has provided nearly $11 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs, activated more than 30,000 financial planners to volunteer, and reached more than 765,000 people in need. Learn more at FFPprobono.org.