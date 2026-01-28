Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa’s “Danica Enyart” Testimonial Honored with Golden Gavel Award

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) has received a Golden Gavel Award for its moving testimonial film, “ The Danica Enyart Story: Turning Loss into Legacy ,” a project that captures the firm’s commitment to compassionate advocacy and accountability in medical malpractice cases.

The Golden Gavel Winner 2026 Best Testimonial centers on Allen Enyart and his family after the devastating loss of his wife, Danica, following a preventable stroke misdiagnosis. Told with restraint and emotional clarity, the story traces their journey from confusion and grief to resolve and action, underscoring the human stakes behind every case RDCY takes on.

At its core, the project reflects RDCY’s philosophy that legal advocacy begins with listening and ends with protecting others from preventable harm.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects what our firm stands for,” said Sean C. Domnick , Shareholder at Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa. “Trial lawyers are the voice of the client. We speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. This video is an extension of that mission.”

The family’s lawyer, Nicole Kruegel , Partner at Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa, added “Our responsibility is to fight for families when they are at their most vulnerable, to demand accountability, and to help turn tragedy into change that can protect others. Allen and his family showed extraordinary courage in sharing their story, and we are honored to have represented them.”

Working alongside the AMPLIFY creative team, RDCY helped transform the family’s remarkable personal story and the firm’s legal work into a piece designed to resonate far beyond the courtroom, reaching families in need of guidance and members of the legal community alike.

Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY, emphasized the collaborative effort behind the project.

“At AMPLIFY, the work only matters if it serves real people,” Hughes said. “This award reflects a team that comes together in service of our law-firm partners and, ultimately, the families they fight for every day. These stories are about accountability, dignity, and justice, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

The testimonial highlights RDCY’s broader mission to pursue justice in a way that restores dignity, elevates patient safety, and honors the lives forever changed by medical error.

Project Contributors

Story Participants:

Allen Enyart and Family

Legal Team:

Rafferty, Domnick, Cunningham & Yaffa

AMPLIFY Production Team:

Patrick Morris, Video Producer

Curt Hughes, Videographer

Kyle Harrison, Head of Design

Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador

Credits

Produced by AMPLIFY

Creative Oversight by Matt Salvato, CEO, AMPLIFY

The Golden Gavel Award recognizes excellence in legal-industry communications and storytelling, honoring work that advances public understanding of the justice system and elevates the voices of those seeking accountability.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com

Agency Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

Email: bridget@amplifylaw.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/131b2128-7e71-404c-9061-7c25b0250fd3