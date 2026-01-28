NRPA Launches ‘Get Her in the Game’ Campaign to Eliminate Obstacles to Girls’ Participation in Sports

Ashburn, VA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has launched the Get Her in the Game campaign, an initiative supported by Nike to create more welcoming and empowering sport environments for girls everywhere, through parks and recreation.

Across the country, girls are dropping out of sports at higher rates than boys or never getting the chance to play at all. This growing gap threatens not only girls’ physical health, but also their confidence, leadership development and long-term well-being. Because sports have the power to shape who girls become, ensuring access to positive, access to positive experiences centered on belonging and encouragement is more urgent than ever.

As one of the largest providers of youth sports in the nation, local park and recreation agencies play a critical role in closing this gap, by offering affordable, community-based programs that reach millions of kids every year. Through Get Her in the Game, NRPA and Nike are equipping park and recreation professionals with the tools, research and resources needed to transform how girls experience sports in their communities.

“Every girl deserves the chance to feel confident, capable and supported on and off the field,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. “Through this campaign, we’re not just encouraging participation; we’re reimagining sport environments, so girls feel they belong, have the ability to flourish and have the strength to lead.”

NRPA and Nike share the belief that all youth need play for communities to thrive. NRPA announced its partnership with Nike in the fall of 2024, and share a commitment to creating positive sport environments where all kids, especially girls, feel welcomed, supported and confident in their ability to succeed.

“Nike is powering the future of youth sport, with the vision of a world that inspires all youth to play and achieve their greatest potential, said Matt Geschke, senior director of Americas, Social & Community Impact, Nike. “We’re fueling this vision by providing quality coaching, engaging more youth in sport with a focus on girls, and helping to bring all youth onto the playing field and off the sidelines. Together with NRPA, through Get Her in the Game, we’re changing the game for girls and the coaches who serve them in park and recreation programs across the United States.”

To better understand what keeps girls from participating in sports, NRPA partnered with Nike to conduct extensive research examining the challenges and opportunities for engagement through parks and recreation. The findings revealed a clear and concerning trend: girls are not entering or staying in sports at the same rate as boys, despite the well-documented benefits of participation, including higher self-confidence, stronger social connections and lifelong leadership skills.

This research identified common obstacles that keep girls from sports, including:

Fewer opportunities compared to boys

A lack of women in coaching and volunteer roles

Challenges navigating adolescence

A lack of access to equipment and space

Competing responsibilities at home, school or work

The Get Her in the Game campaign directly addresses these challenges by empowering park and recreation professionals to create more welcoming programs, elevate women leaders in sports and coaching roles, and remove obstacles that prevent girls from showing up and staying involved.

Through national awareness, professional training and community-driven action, NRPA and Nike are calling on agencies, coaches and local leaders to join the Get Her in the Game movement, and ensure every girl has the opportunity to experience the lifelong benefits of sports.

