Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Analysis (2026-2036): New Strategic Intelligence Report Unveils Revenue Projections and Competitive Landscape for the Next Decade

As software-defined vehicles and cloud-centric OTA platforms multiply attack surfaces across next-generation architectures, the demand for robust protection has reached a critical inflection point. Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2026-2036" to its offering. This comprehensive 384-page market analysis provides industry leaders, R&D teams, and C-level executives with 128 tables and 204 charts detailing the trajectory of the global industry over the next ten years.

The report delivers an exhaustive breakdown of the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem, covering key segments including software, hardware, and services. With global type approval cyber rules now making in-vehicle and cloud security a mandatory engineering criterion, this study examines the critical drivers,such as the surge in autonomous ADAS systems and the expansion of secure in-vehicle data pipelines, that are reshaping the competitive landscape. From telematics and infotainment to V2X communication security, the report provides the granular data necessary to navigate a market increasingly defined by high-impact cyber incidents and the shift toward cloud-native vSOCs.

Why Buy this Report

Actionable Market Forecasting: Access detailed revenue predictions and growth rates (CAGR) from 2026 to 2036, segmented by offering, vehicle type, and deployment mode.

This intelligence report is designed for decision-makers who must ensure their organizations remain at the forefront of automotive innovation. By highlighting successful trends and revenue projections made by competitors, the "Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2026-2036" serves as a definitive guide for identifying the best investment options for new product and service lines.

Companies Featured

Argus Cyber Security

Bosch ETAS GmbH

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Dellfer Inc.

DENSO Corporation

GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

HARMAN International Industries Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Karamba Security Ltd.

NXM Labs

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Upstream Security Ltd.

VicOne Inc.

AUTOCRYPT

Autotalks

BMW

C2A Security

Clavister

Cohda

Cruise

Cybellum

Dark Reading

Exein's

FPT Software

General Motors

Green Hills Software

Hyundai Mobis

Jaguar Land Rover

Kaspersky's

Magna

MediaTek

Mercedes

Mobileye

NVIDIA

Panasonic Automotive Systems

Primax

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Skoda

TTTech Auto

Volkswagen

Winbond

5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS)

Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA)

United States Department of Commerce (DOC)

