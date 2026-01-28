Vereigen Media Expands Its Account-Based Marketing Approach to Target Complex B2B Buying Committees

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a trusted B2B demand generation company and digital engagement partner, today announced an expansion of its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) services to better support organizations worldwide navigating the rise of complex B2B buying committees. The enhanced approach is built for modern go-to-market teams managing longer sales cycles, multi-stakeholder approvals, and higher expectations for privacy and accuracy.

For today’s B2B brands, it's not a lack of activity that slows growth, it’s a lack of clarity. Buying decisions are now rarely made by a single person. Decision is shaped by committees that includes marketing, finance, security, operations, IT stakeholders, sales enablement, and others with different priorities, risk thresholds, and expectations. Yet many of the organizations still rely on the outdated contact lists, generic messages, and surface level metrics that don’t even reflect the real buyer intent.





Vereigen Media’s expanded ABM approach is designed to meet that reality head-on and solve that gap by enabling brands to reach real people aligning with the ICP, with verified engagement and first-party data that is measurable and activated across programs that generate awareness and builds credibility in a privacy-compliant way.

“Before buyers talk to sales, they spend time learning, comparing, and validating. Our expanded ABM approach brings together first-party intelligence and behavior insights so, brands can see who’s truly engaged and respond in a more meaningful way.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media.

Why ABM Must Evolve for Modern Buying Committees

B2B teams across every industry are under pressure to improve performance with less wasted spend. The ABM promise has always been simple: focus on the accounts that matter most and personalize the strategy for measurable outcomes. At the same time, decision-makers doesn’t move in a linear path. They research, adapt more tools, and define value in different ways.

Vereigen Media’s expanded ABM approach is built around to help B2B organizations:

Engage multiple accounts with the personalize outreach aligning the ICP.

Validate engagement through verified content engagement (VCE), ensuring the prospect interacts with the valuable content asset.

Align outreach with privacy expectations, using first-party intelligence and compliance first execution.

Strengthens internal team alignment with clearer account-level insights.

Reduce lead waste and improve lead efficiency



Vereigen Media’s approach aligns ABM with a more credible and measurable path to brand trust, moving beyond aggregated and outsourced data.

A More Human, More Accurate ABM Experience

Vereigen Media’s expanded ABM approach focuses on enabling stronger outcomes across the earliest stages of buyer attention, especially for brands looking to build awareness and credibility with genuine buying committees.

Instead of over-rotating on automation and vanity metrics, Vereigen Media centers campaigns around meaningful, measurable engagement, designed to help B2B teams:



Reach stakeholders across roles inside target accounts

Deliver content experiences that earn attention, not just impressions

Confirm engagement before classifying a prospect as “ready”

Improve the overall quality of demand generation efforts without compromising compliance

“ABM works best when it feels less like marketing and more like personalization. Buying committees don’t engage well with marketing speak, they engage with content that shows you understand them, their lingo, their pain points, etc. We built this expansion to help marketers earn trust early with better timing, better accuracy, and real engagement that allows for personalized content delivery.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media

What’s Included in Vereigen Media’s Expanded ABM Services

With this expanded ABM services announcement, Vereigen Media reinforces its commitment to support organizations build a smarter, more accountable ABM strategy, grounded in real engagement and real people.

Key components include:

Verified Content Engagement (Content Syndication): Ensures prospects actively engage with content before leads are validated and delivered directly into the workflow.

Ensures prospects actively engage with content before leads are validated and delivered directly into the workflow. VM Engage (Programmatic and Display Ads): A targeted display solution designed to strengthen visibility by ensuring the right message reaches the right customer at the right moment.

A targeted display solution designed to strengthen visibility by ensuring the right message reaches the right customer at the right moment. Event Registration: An in-house event support solution that drives verified registrations to help brands generate more meaningful follow-up conversations.



Built for B2B Marketing Leaders Who Need Proof, Not Promise

Vereigen Media’s expanded Account-Based Marketing (ABM) services are ideal for B2B organizations that supports B2B marketing and sales enablement leaders that want:



Better alignment across target accounts for measurable outcomes with growth strategies.

Measurable content performance and audience interest

Stronger engagement across multiple stakeholders supporting better conversations

A smarter alternative to traditional lead generation tactics with first-party data strength.

Increased confidence in lead quality and accuracy.



These expanded services redefine demand generation through real engagement with real people, creating higher trust with brands and buyers.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media a U.S.-based demand generation company supports brands worldwide with verified content engagement, first-party data intelligence, human verification, and privacy-compliant digital outreach. With a strict zero outsourcing policy and a team of 200+ data expert’s team, Vereigen Media helps brands connect with real professionals across technology, SaaS, media, marketplace, IT, and other industries ensuring every interaction counts.



Leads. Done Right.

