Toll Brothers Opens Regency 55+ Active-Adult Community in Pearl River, New York

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest 55+ active-adult community, Regency at Pearl River, in Pearl River, New York. This exclusive Toll Brothers community offers modern, two-story townhomes designed to deliver luxury and convenience to today’s active-adult home shoppers. The Sales Center is now open at 80 Gatto Lane in Pearl River.

Regency at Pearl River offers elegant townhome designs with 2 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-car garages. Home shoppers can choose from three home designs featuring first-floor primary bedroom suites, versatile lofts, flex spaces, and full basements with options to finish. Homes are priced from the low $800,000s.





“Regency at Pearl River is a truly remarkable community that combines luxury homes with a convenient location and low-maintenance lifestyle,” said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. “We are thrilled to offer this exceptional opportunity to active-adult home shoppers in Rockland County.”

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community will also offer future onsite amenities, including a pickleball court and walking trails, and homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with landscaping, irrigation, and snow removal included in the homeowners’ association fees.





Conveniently located in Rockland County, Regency at Pearl River offers easy access to dining, shopping, and recreation nearby. The community is less than one mile from downtown Montvale, New Jersey, and just 40 minutes from New York City. Nearby parks and golf courses, including Nyack Beach State Park, Tallman Mountain State Park, Manhattan Woods Golf Club, and Blue Hill Golf Course, provide abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

For more information on Regency at Pearl River and other Toll Brothers communities throughout New York, call 866-329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/131523f3-af1f-443a-a95c-96012896e91c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18c9d849-ec19-4b19-822b-3be5855624e2

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)