Sogeclair: 12-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025: +2.1% TO €160.3M

12-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025: +2.1% TO €160.3M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +3.0%

Q4 GROWTH: +4.0% TO €42.9 MILLION

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +6.4%

Blagnac, France, January 28, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its consolidated turnover for fiscal year (ended December 31, 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.

(*) At constant exchange rate: currency variations during the period amounted to -€1.5M compared to €0.3M in 2024.

The Group reports turnover of €160.3M as of 31 December 2025, an increase of +2.1% (+3.0% at constant exchange rate).

For the eighteenth consecutive quarter since Q2 2021, Q4 2025 turnover is increasing, reaching €42.9 million (+4.0% and +6.4% at constant exchange rate and perimeter).

2025 Consolidated turnover (IFRS - Audited)

By sector of activity:

Commercial aviation (35.8% of turnover) grew by 3.8%, evenly spread between the Engineering and Solutions BUs, thanks in particular to greater customer diversification (Spirit Aerospace and new players in the sector) as well as sustained business with existing customers. Business aviation (33.3% of turnover) declined by 8.1%, penalized by an unfavorable base effect (+28.8% in 2024), linked mainly to backlog recovery on cabin interior activities in North America.

The defense sector (14.2% of turnover*) grew strongly by +28.3%.

The automotive sector (7.4% of turnover) remained stable at +0.3% and the rail sector (5.5% of turnover) grew by 4.1%, driven by stronger commercial activity and a favorable base effect (-32.1% in 2024). The space sector (2.5% of turnover) grew by 6.8%.

The diversification of our markets and business sectors support growth despite an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment, as well as an automotive market crisis.

(*) For information, in previous years, projects related to the defense aeronautics sector were consolidated within the overall business aviation sector. This year, these projects have been separated into separate business segments.

To allow comparison with 2024, we are reporting turnover trends after adjustment for these markets.

By geographical area: the performance measured below corresponds to the location of our subsidiaries by geographic area and not to the geographic location of our customers.

Location

SUBSIDIARIES

(in €M) Turnover 2025 Turnover 2024 Weight in turnover 2025

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 112.2 104.2 70.0% +7.7% Europe (except France) 8.3 6.7 5.2% +24.2% America 36.0 40.8 22.4% -11.9% Asia-Pacific 3.7 5.1 2.3% -27.4% Rest of the world 0.2 0.2 0.1% -36.3% Total 160.3 157.0 100% +2.1%

Differences are due to rounding.

France and Europe drive annual Group growth, while the America and Asia-Pacific decline due to U.S. policy uncertainties and lower activity in the rail sector.

By Business Unit

Business Unit Turnover 2025 (€M) Weight in turnover 2025

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constant exchange rate and perimeter 82.1

82.4 51.2%

50.9% +7.5%

+7.8% Solutions

At constant exchange rate and perimeter 78.2

79.4 48.8%

49.1% -3.0%

-1.5%

Differences are due to rounding.

ACTIVITIES REPORT

Engineering BU, a year 2025 driven by growth in the Defense sector

The Engineering BU benefited from strong growth in Defense activities (+42.5%) as well as solid performance in the Business Aviation (+3.9%) and Commercial Aviation (+3.5%) sectors, notably through the acquisition of new customer accounts.

Solutions BU, a difficult year marked by geopolitical instability

The Solutions BU experienced a slight decline (-3%, -1.5% at constant exchange rate and perimeter), due to an unfavorable base effect (+10.5% in 2024, linked to cabin interior backlog catch-up in North America) and significant currency fluctuations, particularly for the Equipment activities.

The Rail sector, which is mainly positioned in public procurement markets, grew slightly (+4.1%) despite geopolitical instability.

The automotive sector remained stable at +0.3% despite the ongoing sector crisis.

PERSPECTIVES

The Sogeclair Group posts a fifth consecutive year of turnover growth thanks to strong positioning in promising markets (Aerospace, Defense) and its recognized expertise.

Strengthened sales teams, pipeline development, and improved opportunity selectivity support expectations of another growth year. These efforts will continue and intensify in 2026 to reach new customers.

After completing its full-scope carbon footprint assessment, the Group will reinforce its CSR approach in the coming years.

In 2026, the Group will remain attentive to exchange rate fluctuations (euro and Canadian dollar vs US dollar).

NEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: results for 2025, on March 11, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

Attachment