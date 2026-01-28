Allsup Employment Services Highlights Economic Opportunities Amid Record Employment Gains

Belleville, Illinois, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is recognizing historic labor force gains for people with disabilities, as employment-to-population rates reached all-time highs in November and December 2025, according to newly released national data.

In November 2025, the employment-to-population ratio for people with disabilities reached 39.8 percent—the highest recorded since the National Trends in Disability Employment (nTIDE) monthly data series began tracking in 2013. The labor force participation rate also reached a record 42.8 percent. These measures remained strong in December, at 38.9 percent employment-to-population ratio and 42.6 percent participation rate.

“These outcomes reflect a positive shift for individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment and receiving the support they need to succeed,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director at AES. “Programs like Ticket to Work, as well as growing workplace flexibility and technological advances are helping make employment more accessible to many.”

The Ticket to Work Program is a free and voluntary program offered by the Social Security Administration to help individuals who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits prepare for, find and maintain employment following medical recovery or stability.

Participants are connected with Employment Networks like AES, which offer expert vocational services, job placement support and clear guidance about how employment affects Social Security disability and related benefits. For many beneficiaries, concerns about benefit loss can be a barrier; structured programs like Ticket to Work help remove that uncertainty. In addition to vocational services, more workplaces are adopting supportive practices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.9 million wage and salary workers requested job-related changes in 2024 to help them perform better—such as telework, adjusted schedules or modified equipment. These types of accommodations help create more inclusive job environments.

Workplace flexibility and vocational support can be valuable resources for individuals who receive SSDI. These supports, including services available through the Ticket to Work Program, often help individuals explore employment and return to work with greater confidence.

“Employment is not only about income; it’s about purpose, community and opportunity,” Winiarski said. “We see every day how individuals who receive SSDI are reaching their goals with the right support. It’s about helping people build confidence and achieve greater financial independence.”

A 2025 study published on PubMed found that individuals who participated in the Ticket to Work Program were more likely to achieve earnings levels that allowed them to transition off SSDI benefits, compared to similar nonparticipants. The findings reinforce the value of structured support in improving long-term employment outcomes. AES provides free services under the Ticket to Work Program, helping disability beneficiaries to set career goals, access work incentives and pursue job opportunities suited to their skills, experience and personal needs. Through EN services, SSDI recipients can find and stay on the path for leaving the federal disability insurance program.

Individuals receiving SSDI who are considering work, currently working or who want to better understand how employment may affect their benefits can connect with an Employment Network like Allsup Employment Services to explore their options at no cost. Learn how to access these free services by calling (866) 540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

