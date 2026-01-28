Boops Pets Awarded Prestigious NASC Quality Seal

Dover, DE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boops Pets, a science-driven pet wellness brand dedicated to the highest standards of animal health, is proud to announce it has been officially awarded the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal. This certification serves as independent validation of the company's operational excellence, confirming successful completion of a comprehensive third-party audit regarding quality control, labeling compliance, and adverse event monitoring.

Empowering Livelong Wellness for Pets, One Boop at a Time

In a marketplace where quality and transparency standards can vary significantly, the NASC Quality Seal is the gold standard for consumer confidence. The certification process rigorously verified Boops Pets' oversight of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs), modeled after 21 CFR 111 & 507 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. It further validated the company's adherence to strict labeling guidelines and its integration with the NASC Adverse Event Reporting System (NAERS), the world’s most advanced pharmacovigilance system for animal supplements.

A Standard of Operational Excellence

Achieving NASC membership distinguishes Boops Pets as a brand that prioritizes data-led formulation and manufacturing transparency. The audit confirmed that Boops Pets maintains robust Quality Control Manuals and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) tailored to its scope of operations, ensuring complete traceability and quality assurance from raw material to finished product.

"We founded Boops Pets with a singular directive: to bring rigorous scientific discipline to the pet supplement aisle," said Jeffrey Meng, Founder of Boops Pets. "Earning the NASC Quality Seal is not just a badge; it is an objective verification of our operating philosophy. We believe that 'good enough' is unacceptable when it comes to the health of our companions. This certification assures our customers that every formula is backed by rigorous quality control, transparency, and a dedication to safety that matches their own devotion to their pets."

Industry Commendation

The National Animal Supplement Council recognized Boops Pets for its exemplary adherence to industry standards.

"Boops Pets has fully and successfully completed the NASC Audit certification program, demonstrating a clear understanding of and compliance with the NASC requirements," said Bill Bookout, President of the NASC. "Their commitment to meeting the standards of the NASC audit certification program is to be commended".

Human-Grade Ingredients & Functional Wellness

Boops Pets continues to challenge industry norms by rejecting proprietary blends in favor of transparent, active nutrition made with human-grade ingredients. The company specializes in advanced functional support for dogs, engineering evidence-based formulations designed to help support joint flexibility and mobility, maintain normal emotional balance, and support optimal gut health.

By securing the NASC Quality Seal, Boops Pets solidifies its position as a trusted leader for the modern, discerning dog owner who demands efficacy and transparency without compromise.

About Boops Pets

Boops Pets is a science-first animal health brand specializing in advanced functional support for dogs. Dedicated to scientific integrity, the company formulates cGMP-compliant supplements utilizing research-backed, human-grade ingredients designed to optimize overall wellness and daily quality of life. Proudly bearing the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal, Boops Pets demonstrates a commitment to radical transparency through rigorous third-party testing of every product, empowering owners to make evidence-based healthcare decisions for their companions.

For more information, please visit www.boopspets.com

Press Inquiries

Jonathan Grover

press@boopspets.com