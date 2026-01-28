AppViewX Named a Leader in 2026 IDC MarketScape for Certificate Lifecycle Management Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX , a provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and cryptographic automation solutions, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Certificate Lifecycle Management Software 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52990725, January 2026). The IDC MarketScape noted, “AppViewX's CLM technology, AVX CLM, addresses the full spectrum of certificate operations including automating discovery, inventory, lifecycle orchestration, and governance for TLS/SSL, client authentication, code signing, email, document signing, IoT certificates, and SSH keys.”

An excerpt of the report is available here: https://www.appviewx.com/idc-marketscape-on-certificate-lifecycle-management/.

IDC MarketScape Recognizes AppViewX

AppViewX CLM offers a full CLM feature set. The report also noted, “AppViewX CLM is designed to manage millions of certificates across hybrid/multicloud environments, with workflow automation, enabling crypto-agile transitions and policy-driven, role-based automation. A large auto manufacturing customer reported a 90% reduction in manual processes with this solution.”

“As certificate volumes grow and lifecycles shrink, customers need automation that scales without friction, deploys quickly, and doesn't introduce unnecessary complexity,” said Paul Trulove, CPO of AppViewX. “We believe the IDC MarketScape’s evaluation reflects our strategic focus on making large-scale certificate operations manageable and reliable as cryptographic change accelerates.”

What We Believe are AppViewX Key Differentiators

Unlike approaches that emphasize certificate issuance or managed services as the primary control point, AppViewX is designed as a CA-agnostic, automation-first platform built to operate at enterprise scale across hybrid and multicloud environments.

The platform focuses on end-to-end lifecycle orchestration, policy enforcement, and deep operational visibility, enabling organizations to manage millions of certificates across multiple certificate authorities without introducing licensing friction or dependency on a single trust provider.

AppViewX prioritizes workflow automation, distributed ownership, and self-service within a unified cryptographic platform.

The platform helps organizations reduce manual effort, avoid renewal bottlenecks, and maintain consistent governance as certificate lifecycles shorten and cryptographic requirements change.

AppViewX Ease of Implementation

In its guidance to buyers, the IDC MarketScape states: “With flexible deployment and CA support, AppViewX CLM suits medium-sized and large organizations in hybrid or multicloud environments that need centralized certificate lifecycle management from multiple CAs, distributed ownership, and self-service within a broader cryptographic platform.”

“Certificate lifecycle management is becoming an operational requirement as organizations contend with shrinking TLS lifecycles, rising certificate volumes, and preparation for post-quantum cryptography,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Security and Trust Group at IDC. “In this IDC MarketScape, AppViewX was positioned as a Leader based on the breadth of its certificate lifecycle capabilities, its emphasis on automation, and customer feedback highlighting its ability to support large-scale environments with limited specialized resources.”

The report excerpt provides insight into market trends, buyer requirements, and the evolving role of CLM as part of the broader cryptographic ecosystem.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world’s leading enterprises to prevent outages, reduce risk, and ensure compliance through automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and PKI solutions. The AVX ONE platform delivers end-to-end visibility, automation, and policy control while enabling crypto-agility. Today, mid-size enterprises to Fortune 500 companies, including 6 of the top 10 global banks and 5 of the top 10 healthcare providers, rely on AppViewX as the foundation for their digital trust.

AppViewX is headquartered in New York with Development Centers of Excellence in Boston as well as Coimbatore and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit AppViewX and follow us on LinkedIn .

